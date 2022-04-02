The Saturday Night Live star had his closet featured on the Instagram account for Spiff Luxury Organizing company

Pete Davidson is upgrading!

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, had his closet featured on the Instagram account for Spiff Luxury Organizing company on Thursday, with a gallery of photos showing off a lavish array of shelving and storage space containing his clothes.

The post promised "more to come" from "Pete Davidson's closet makeover," showing off some of his tie-dye and vibrant pairs of sweats hung on a rack in a color-coordinated fashion.

His white tees and flannel shirts also had their own designated areas. Even Davidson's various designer sneakers were laid out in an organized way on dedicated shelves.

In the caption, Spiff also informed followers that it "tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes" as part of the closet redesign.

The walk-in closet itself was spacious and well lit with a full-length mirror. It's a far cry from the one visible in his last home, seen on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) in February.

In that clip, Davidson let host Kay Adams know that he was "in the process of moving," and he acted embarrassed when he realized his closet door was open in the background.

Adams, however, noticed something else among the items in Davidson's room — a candle on the desk featuring none other than girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

It was also in that clip that Davidson referred to Kardashian, 41, as his "girlfriend" for the first time.

Kardashian, along with her famous sisters, is quite well known for her organizational skills, even getting her start as fashion stylist for friend Paris Hilton.