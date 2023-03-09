Pete Davidson's Brooklyn Bachelor Pad Is for Rent for $30,000 a Month — See Inside!

The four-bedroom penthouse boasts stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 9, 2023 05:51 PM
Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
Photo: MW Studio; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Pete Davidson is looking for a change of scenery!

The Saturday Night Live star, 29, has been leasing a four-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse since announcing his big move out of Staten Island during an interview with NBCLX in February 2022.

For the moment, he's officially ready to let go of the 4,500-square-foot bachelor pad in Brooklyn Heights, which is listed for rent for $30,000 a month. The property offers stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge from the penthouse's private rooftop terrace.

Carl Gambino and Justin Montero of Compass currently hold the listing.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

The property's extensive living room overlooks the surrounding Brooklyn Heights neighborhood and features a spiral staircase leading to the upper level.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

In the sleek kitchen, a center island with a built-in sink adds extra space for preparing meals. Brick detailing adorns the walls, while marble lines the floors and countertops.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

The kitchen opens up to the separate dining area.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

A seating area can be made in the spacious primary bedroom that spreads out across 1,000 square feet.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

Residents can unwind in the connecting bathroom, which features a large soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities.

Pete Davidson NYC Apartment for Rent
MW Studio

When the weather is nice, the landscaped rooftop, which is equipped with an outdoor kitchen, can be enjoyed to the fullest.

Just three months ago, Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, listed his luxury home there for $1.3 million. Now, the listing of his Brooklyn apartment comes amid his latest romance with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, Chase Sui Wonders.

