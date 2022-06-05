This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
We're going to let you in on a life hack: You don't need to buy a whole new mattress to get the support you need. A quality mattress topper will do the trick and costs way less, especially when it's on sale.
Our PEOPLE Tested team slept on 10 different mattress pads to determine which ones are actually worth buying. The Tuft & Needle Supportive Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper earned the title of best for back pain since it provides a firmer sleeping surface. It might be slightly thinner than its competitors, but the two-inch pad provides the right amount of support without making you sink. Plus, that means it'll work on practically any bed no matter how thick it is.
It's available in sizes twin–California king, all of which are 15 percent off on Amazon right now, which means it's the perfect time to upgrade your bed without spending a ton of money.
Buy It! Tuft & Needle Supportive Adaptive Foam Mattress Topper, $212.50 (orig. $250); amazon.com
The knit cover provides breathability, which in turn helps regulate your temperature and keep you cool all night. The non-skid bottom prevents it from sliding off the mattress and creating discomfort — we know how annoying that can be. One thing to keep in mind, though, is it's not washable and should be spot cleaned as needed, but using a durable fitted sheet will help keep it clean.
The mattress topper is soft to the touch while providing "firm support" to hold you up and relieve pressure points. Our testers said the support is "subtle" compared to the other mattress toppers they tried, but assured us "that's a good thing" for anyone who doesn't want to sleep on a fluffy cloud.
All 10 mattress pads were tested based on setup, comfort, and airflow, and only three made the final list. The Tuft & Needle mattress topper is the best for sleepers dealing with back pain and even offers a 30-day return policy, so you have nothing to lose. Add it to your cart while it's still on sale for just $213.
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In