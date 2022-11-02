The Best Air Purifier for Shoppers on a Budget Is Now Even Cheaper Thanks to an Amazon Sale

It's peak allergy season for some, and making your home more comfortable should be a top priority if you spend the most time there. Our PEOPLE Tested team tried 38 air purifiers to find the best ones on the market that are actually worth shopping for, and one happens to be on sale at Amazon right now.

The Toppin Air Purifier was declared the best for those on a budget, and now it's also 41 percent off making it just $59. The small yet mighty machine offers three fan speeds and includes a HEPA filter that removes small particles like smoke, dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air in rooms up to 215 square feet. One lab tester reported that it can "improve air quality significantly" in just five minutes, but noted that it sounds louder than you'd expect. If you like to have soothing white noise in the background, though, this could be a pro rather than a con.

The air purifier allows you to set timers for two, four, or eight hours, and it has a simple control panel on top that testers said was "easy to understand." Plus, you can even opt to turn off the control lights if you want to ensure that it doesn't disrupt your sleep.

Amazon

Buy It! Toppin Air Purifier, $58.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

The HEPA filter will need to be changed every three to six months depending on how often it's used in order for the air purifier to run properly. Thankfully, the machine comes with an indicator light to alert you when it's time for the filter to be swapped. Extra filters are sold separately, but they can be found at Amazon.

Overall, the Toppin Air Purifier is a great choice for small spaces and works rather quickly. Not to mention, it's compact and has a sleek design that won't be an eyesore to have out in the open. One tester said they like that it doesn't require a smartphone app and concluded, "I would happily purchase this in a second for my home."

The Amazon sale is only for a limited time, so grab this Toppin air purifier for under $60 while you can.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.