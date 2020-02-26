The PEOPLE Now Set Just Got a Huge Makeover — and You Can Recreate the Exact Look at Home

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty

The PEOPLE Now set just got a serious makeover.

What previously housed a contemporary white sectional with a variety of throw pillows and a simple blue rug now features a much warmer, mid-century modern look, and all of the new decor is from the Better Homes & Gardens collection available at Walmart.

The large couch has been replaced with a gray tufted sofa and a pair of upholstered wooden chairs. For an added dose of coziness, the sofa and chairs are decorated with textured and patterned throw pillows. In the center of the space, there’s an abstract multi-colored rug beneath a round glass coffee table with gold hardware topped with a casual wooden tray. Finally, a wooden side table sits in the corner next to one of many potted plants for a little extra greenery.

If this set looks like your dream living room, you’re in luck. All of the furniture and accessories are available to shop from Walmart. The best part? Everything — yes, even the couch — costs less than $300.

Keep scrolling to shop the look.

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Porter Fabric Tufted Sofa Bed, $279.99–$299 (orig. $299–$349); walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Flynn Mid-Century Chair, $169.99 (orig. $250); walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Nola Coffee Table, $68 (orig. $89); walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Flynn Side Table, $79; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Tufted Trellis Decorative Throw Pillow, $15.87; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Black Stone Faux Succulent, $9.87; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Small Cream Textured Vase, $16.86; walmart.com

Buy It! Better Homes & Gardens Rosette Plush Decorative Toss Pillow, $12.87–$15.87; walmart.com

