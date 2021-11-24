13 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life — Starting at $15!

This small, woman-owned business lets shoppers create their own custom candle, choosing the vessel and up to three scent notes to be blended in 100% soy wax. For the holidays, they've introduced three new designs (Tinsel, Vixen, and Sleighbell) and four new smells to mix and match: caramel swirl, fireside, gingerbread and alpine balsam. (There's also a fragrance guide so blends can't go awry.)

When the candle is done, customers can send in their vessel and have it refilled at a discounted cost.

