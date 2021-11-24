13 Cozy Gift Ideas for the Homebody in Your Life — Starting at $15!
Big Blanket Co. Plush Blanket
Size doesn't always matter, but it certainly does to this brand. The folks at Big Blanket Co. pride themselves on having the largest blankets on the market, each measuring 10' x 10' (big enough to hang off a king-sized bed!). This plush option is our favorite because it's super-soft but still breathable — plus, it's washing machine safe!
Buy It! $245, bigblanket.com
Scent Lab Build-Your-Own Holiday Scent Candle
This small, woman-owned business lets shoppers create their own custom candle, choosing the vessel and up to three scent notes to be blended in 100% soy wax. For the holidays, they've introduced three new designs (Tinsel, Vixen, and Sleighbell) and four new smells to mix and match: caramel swirl, fireside, gingerbread and alpine balsam. (There's also a fragrance guide so blends can't go awry.)
When the candle is done, customers can send in their vessel and have it refilled at a discounted cost.
Buy It! From $27, shopscentlab.com
Renegades: Born in the USA by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
The Boss and the former President spun their Higher Ground podcast into this heartfelt and healing tome about their love for —and complex relationship with — America. In addition to the pair's fascinating conversations, the coffee table book from Crown Publishing Group features rare photographs and lots of archival material from their lives and careers.
Buy it! $46, bookshop.org
The Cheese Board Deck
If your homebody giftee is the kind who likes to have an endless parade of friends over during the holidays, be sure they're prepared to host with this adorable collection of cheese board ideas from food stylist Meg Quinn. The 50 card stack, which is loved by none other than Kris Jenner, features the most stylish charcuterie, fruit and dairy displays that are lightyears beyond the kind you grab at the grocery store.
Buy it! $20; bookshop.org
J. Queen New York Birmingham Throw
Being cozy doesn't mean you can't also look chic. This soft-as-can-be throw has a subtle shimmer so it looks just as good on you as it does draped over the couch, or at the top of your blanket basket. Go neutral or pick from a range of moody colors including rust, navy and dark lavender.
Buy It! $90, jqueen-ny.com
Sex and the City Box Set
For the friend who can't wait for the premiere of And Just Like That... gift them the ultimate SATC box set: Sex and the City: The Complete Series + 2 Movie Collection on Blu-ray, perfect for curling up on the couch with a cosmo. In addition to six seasons of the Emmy winning show and the subsequent films, the set features over 3 hours of extras, including an alternate series finale ending and a peek behind the fabulous wardrobes with fashion maven Patricia Field.
Buy it! $179; amazon.com
Allswell Gel Cooling Pillow
There's nothing better than the cool side of the pillow — and this one takes that feeling to a whole new level. A layer of cooling gel extends across the surface of the pillow, moving heat away from the body and keeping you feeling refreshed all night long. Plus, it's made of memory foam, so you can feel confident you're getting the support you need as you rest your sleepy head.
Buy It! $40, allswellhome.com
Harmati Sherpa Monty Ottoman Bench
The words "sherpa" and "cozy" are pretty much synonymous in our eyes, so this fluffy ottoman is the perfect place to kick your feet up and get comfy at the end of a long day. Plus, it has a removable top lid so you can use it for storage, making it chic, cozy and practical!
Buy It! $170, harmati.com
Jiggy Puzzles
Twenty-twenty may have been the year of the puzzle, thanks to copious time spent at home during lockdown, but jigsaw puzzle creators Jiggy will make you want to swipe everything off the dining room table again and settle in. In particular, the cute new collabs with everyone from Kacey Musgraves (seen here), and Chrissy Teigen's Cravings brand that it dropped this month, are perfect gifts for pop culture enthusiasts. They also sell plenty of festive holiday-themed puzzles that come in a stylish — and highly giftable — glass vessel.
Buy it! $40; jiggy.com
Perpetual Bliss Concrete Arch
This decorative concrete arch with a swirling marble pattern will add a little artfulness to any coffee table or bedside. Use it to display jewelry, hold a candle or function as a trivet at your next dinner party. Atlanta-based Erin Carter hand pours these pieces, which are a part of Madewell's Hometown Heroes Collective, a project that highlights local makers!
Buy it! $95, madewell.com
Caldrea Linen and Room Spray
A spritz of this Juniper Lauren Mint linen and room spray will keep your home smelling fresh and festive, as the fragrance — packed with essential oils of spearmint, pine, eucalyptus and cypress — is designed to mimic the scent of an open-air Christmas market in Europe. Tip: mist this on the seats of your car to elevate your ride.
Buy It! $15, caldrea.com
Hand in Hand Lavender Bar Soap
Not only does this lavender and ylang ylang-scented soap smell incredible, but it also does good: For every bar purchased, Hand in Hand donates one bar (plus clean water access) to a child in need. Plus, it's made with fair trade and organic ingredients, like rapeseed oil, which soothes and moisturizes skin.
Buy It! $15 for 3-pack, handinhandsoap.com
Dragon Glassware Diamond Whiskey Glasses
If you think the world looks good through rose-colored glasses, just try these diamond-shaped glasses! Perfect for whiskey, bourbon, scotch, wine or your spirit of choice, the shape of the glass is designed to aerate the beverage as it's poured — and subsequently swirled. And though it may look less-than-study with a 50-degree tilted angle, the glass is both rock- and spill-proof, for carefree sipping.
Buy It! $35 for 2, dragonglassware.com