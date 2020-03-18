People Are Putting Their Christmas Lights Back Up to Spread Cheer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Zuma

If you notice your neighbors turning on their Christmas lights tonight, don’t worry — you haven’t lost all track of time while social distancing. Many people have been putting their Christmas lights back up in March to spread some cheer amid the fear and uncertainty that has accompanied the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S.

Although it’s unclear who first came up with the idea, the trend has since taken off on Twitter, with users sharing photos of their homes lit up with hashtags like #LightsForLife and #CoronaKindess.

“Today a few of my neighbors decided we needed a bit more light in this dark time and decided to turn their Christmas lights back on. I hope it brings a smile to your face like it did mine,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing photos of a few unseasonably decorated houses on her street.

“My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something,” wrote another.

My mom thinks people should start putting up Christmas lights in their windows to remind each other that there is still life & light while we #StayTheFHome. I think she’s on to something.#DoingMyPartCO #CoronavirusUSA #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/XHxDyORAcS — Michael 🎧 (@quickbear) March 16, 2020

While some say they’re using the lights as an easy way to brighten up the block, others say the light displays may also serve as a good form of entertainment people can enjoy safely from their cars.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity,” suggested Twitter user Lane Grindle, a Milwaukee-based broadcaster.

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

“All my social distancing homies – get ya lights out today #LightsForLife . . . and the darkness does not overcome it,” wrote another user.

All my social distancing homies – get ya lights out today#LightsForLife . . . and the darkness does not overcome it https://t.co/pg8pVy3Flf — Sarah Bang (@DrBang_Wx) March 17, 2020

Some users even noted how lucky they are that they procrastinated on taking down their seasonal decor — meaning they just need to switch their lights rather than hang them all back up!

“World getting you down? We are so lazy that we never took down our Christmas lights. So, we turned them back on! #behappy #COVID19,” joked one user.

The movement appears to have spread outside the U.S. as well, with photos being shared from Canada, Belgium and beyond.

