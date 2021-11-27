This 'Toasty' Space Heater Works So Well, Shoppers Say They Had to Turn It Off After 5 Minutes
Today is one of the biggest days of the year to shop, and the Black Friday deals are in full swing, whether you're looking to nab Apple discounts or are simply in search of a new robot vacuum cleaner. And if you're hoping to snag a good deal on a space heater to stay warm throughout the winter, look no further than the Pelonis Ceramic Tower Space Heater, which has been slashed in price at Amazon.
The top-rated space heater is so powerful that it can heat up to 70 degrees Fahrenheit in just a few seconds thanks to the ceramic heater technology. It comes with three setting options, including high, low, and eco mode, plus it oscillates to push out heat in multiple directions at once. Users can program the heater by pressing the buttons at the top of the machine, or it can be controlled via the included remote control.
Equipped with a handle, the lightweight space heater can easily be carried from room to room. It's the perfect size to place underneath a desk or next to the bed, and it comes with an 8-hour timer so it can be shut off whenever you like. Plus it's constructed with plenty of safety measures, including tip-over protection and being built out of a cool-touch material.
Over 4,700 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, calling it "toasty." Others note that it "throws out a lot of heat," with one writing, "I used this tonight while I taught a virtual exercise class, and I almost turned one of them off because it was so warm (this has NEVER happened)."
"This heater works too TOO good," one five-star reviewer shared. "It's very powerful and heats my entire room in seconds! I have to turn it off after five minutes because it heats so hot and fast. I love this heater! No more buying those cheap heater fans that stop working months or a year after purchase. And I love the remote. Now my lazy self doesn't have to get up to turn it off. I'm very happy!"
"This heater is incredible," another user said. "I've been using it as an auxiliary heat source for my work studio, but this week Texas got hit with crippling cold. Our electricity has been out for over 30 hours, the temperature has been in the teens or lower for a few days now, and I have this heater heating one bedroom in my house." They added, "It was 7 degrees [Fahrenheit] in Austin this morning, and my room is so comfortable, even on the low setting. … It also really pushes hot air out. I have it sitting about 6 feet away from my bed, and I can feel the warm air blow on me from that distance."
