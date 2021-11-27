This 'Toasty' Space Heater Works So Well, Shoppers Say They Had to Turn It Off After 5 Minutes

"This heater is incredible," another user said. "I've been using it as an auxiliary heat source for my work studio, but this week Texas got hit with crippling cold. Our electricity has been out for over 30 hours, the temperature has been in the teens or lower for a few days now, and I have this heater heating one bedroom in my house." They added, "It was 7 degrees [Fahrenheit] in Austin this morning, and my room is so comfortable, even on the low setting. … It also really pushes hot air out. I have it sitting about 6 feet away from my bed, and I can feel the warm air blow on me from that distance."