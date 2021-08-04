The Ultra-Quiet Standing Fan That's 'Perfect for Hot Nights' Is Just $60 at Amazon
One of the hardest parts of the summer is figuring out ways to deal with the overwhelming heat. Some may simply station themselves in front of an air conditioner, while others can be found jumping into extremely cold bodies of water. If you're looking for something that's a little less, well, extreme, it's worth checking out the top-rated Pelonis Silent Turbo Standing Fan, which has been slashed by 25 percent at Amazon.
Complete with high-quality blades and a DC motor, the fan can push out cold air up to 26 feet when it's on the highest setting. Choose from 12 speeds as well as three wind modes and an automatic on/off timer to suit your preferences, all of which can be easily changed thanks to the included remote control. It even oscillates up to 85 degrees, distributing cool air to a wide space. Plus, the base of the fan is outfitted with an auto-dimming LED display, showcasing the setting and speed selected.
The fan operates quietly, allowing you to watch television or fall asleep without having too much excess noise in the background. You can adjust the fan in height from 3.5 feet to 4 feet, and it can also be tilted up or down up to 28 degrees.
Buy It! Pelonis Silent Turbo Standing Fan, $59.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the fan a five-star rating, citing that it's "perfect for hot nights" and "basically inaudible." Another reviewer was surprised to see how quiet the fan is, noting "I never knew that fans can run silently."
"I've lost count of the number of fans I've purchased that claimed to be quiet and I've been disappointed in every one of them," one five-star reviewer shares. "I read the reviews on this one, thought it looked promising, and decided to take a chance on it. For now, I'm using it in my bedroom. Speed [number 2] is perfect for sleeping with a soft breeze and nearly silent operation. It's incredibly quiet. I hope to purchase a second one so all my old, noisy fans can go away."
"In an effort to reduce my carbon footprint and lower my electric bills, I recently started setting my AC around 78-80 degrees Fahrenheit," another user says. "I'm also a sweater — not a great combo. However, this energy-efficient fan has saved me! It has 12 speeds and is very powerful — it keeps me cool all day set at three and is amazingly quiet. It also feels very well made and didn't cause my electric bill to spike."
Whether you're looking to replace an old fan or simply need something new to cool you off overnight, shop the Pelonis Silent Turbo Standing Fan for just $60 while this Amazon deal lasts.
