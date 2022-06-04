Deal Alert! PEOPLE Tested's Favorite Fan Is 47% Off at Amazon Thanks to Double Discounts

Equipped with five blades and a powerful motor, the 16-inch fan oscillates 85 degrees and tilts up and down. In other words, it provides full-coverage air flow throughout a room. It has 12 speeds — far more than many fans — and at those higher speeds, its air flow is so strong that our tester could still feel it from 20 feet away. They were blown away by its numerous settings and impressive wind power, so giving it a perfect score for air flow was a no-brainer.