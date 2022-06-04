Deal Alert! PEOPLE Tested's Favorite Fan Is 47% Off at Amazon Thanks to Double Discounts
In the market for a cooling solution to help you beat the heat at home? Ahead of the hottest months of the year, PEOPLE Tested evaluated 31 fans — from desk fans to tower fans — and our team's top choice is on super sale at Amazon right now.
Taking into account air speed, effectiveness, design aspects, and affordability, our expert testers named the Pelonis Pedestal Fan the best overall fan of the group. And thanks to a sale and a clickable coupon, the fan is currently 47 percent off at Amazon.
Buy It! Pelonis Pedestal Fan, $42.63 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Equipped with five blades and a powerful motor, the 16-inch fan oscillates 85 degrees and tilts up and down. In other words, it provides full-coverage air flow throughout a room. It has 12 speeds — far more than many fans — and at those higher speeds, its air flow is so strong that our tester could still feel it from 20 feet away. They were blown away by its numerous settings and impressive wind power, so giving it a perfect score for air flow was a no-brainer.
Worried about noise? On its fastest setting, it's still whisper quiet thanks to its near-silent motor. So it won't bother you, whether you're sleeping or watching TV.
Another category in which the fan was awarded the highest rating is design. Our testers pointed out that while it may look like a standard pedestal fan, its high quality is more obvious in person. The sturdy fan has a digital display and a remote control, and you can easily adjust its height between 3.5 feet and 4 feet.
And unlike AC units, it's easy to move around from room to room thanks in part to a carrying handle. Despite weighing 12 pounds, it was "pretty easy" for our tester to move with one hand.
As far as digital features, the fan's automatic shutoff feature stood out most. The built-in timer can not only help you use less electricity, but it can also prevent you from accidentally keeping it on all day while you're not at home — or at night if you only need it to fall asleep.
There's no word on when this impressive deal on the Pelonis Pedestal Fan will end, so head to Amazon to pick up PEOPLE Tested's favorite fan while it's still on major sale.
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In