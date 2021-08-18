This Tower Fan Is So Powerful, You Can Feel a Breeze from 26 Feet Away (and It's on Sale)
Cooling down this summer is entirely possible if you have a tower fan that can circulate air and cool like an air conditioner. Sure, it sounds like a tall order, but when it comes to the Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan, that's exactly what you get. And right now, you can get it for $51 with a hidden coupon on Amazon.
There's seriously nothing this appliance can't do, and it has over 10,500 five-star ratings and a spot on Amazon's best-seller list to prove it. The cooling process starts with the push of a button, and reviewers confirm that the tower fan immediately gets to work to "cool down a whole room within minutes."
The Pelonis tower fan is designed with three speed settings and three cooling modes, including natural, strong, and sleep. The "quiet but forceful" fan even has a pre-programmed eco mode that alternates between low and medium speeds to save on energy (and your electric bill). Plus, the tall, 40-inch tower fan ensures that your whole space is cooled from top to bottom and pushes air out so well, you can feel the breeze 26 feet away. Yes, you read that right.
For evenly distributed cooling throughout, this oscillating tower fan is your best bet. It has a rotating feature that works with its wide-angle cooling to produce enough breeze to chill every corner — up to 90 degrees. It's no wonder shoppers, even those living in warm climates or suffering from hot flashes, call it a "lifesaver."
You'll also love just how quiet it is. At its lowest setting, the fan pushes out powerful air at just 48 dbs, which is basically the "soft noise" equivalent to a bird call. Other shoppers compare the fan's sound to that of soothing white noise, which helps them fall asleep. And good thing too, because many shoppers won't sleep without the chilled breeze from this fan. One person even says that they sometimes "even wake up cold" with it on.
When you want to adjust the settings, use its LED control panel or its handy remote controller (which is a must for some reviewers). The remote control can be used from 20 feet away, so if you get too cold at night, just dial it back right from your bed. It also has a 15-hour programmable timer, so you don't have to worry about turning it on or off. Because the fan is compact, it can be set up in virtually any room, including the living room, bedroom, or kitchen.
"I needed something to cool me down at night, and this does the trick! I love that it has a remote that allows me to adjust the speed, timer, and oscillating feature," writes one Amazon shopper. "I just turn the fan on to cool me right off. I usually have to turn it off after about 20 to 30 minutes because I'm cold. So, that's a good thing. I recommend this silent beauty."
"It blows as cold as an air conditioner," writes another. "Even with my hot flashes, I have to turn it off sometimes when I get cold! I am beyond satisfied. I love this fan. Buy this fan and you won't be disappointed. It is a game changer for anyone suffering with hot flashes like me!"
Cooler days are ahead with the Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan that's currently 15 percent off with a secret coupon on Amazon. Get it now while it's discounted.
