Amazon Shoppers Swear This Space Heater Keeps You 'Toasty' in the Winter, and It's 31% Off Now

“I never write reviews, but this little heater is perfect to keep me warm in my home office”

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 1, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

PELONIS PTH15A2BGB 1500W Fast Heating Space Heater
Photo: Amazon

To everyone's dismay, the weather is still cold. Bulky coats are still required, as well as large mugs of hot cocoa and the biggest, softest blankets imaginable. If all of that is still leaving you cold, then it's time to invest in a space heater.

Shoppers recommend the Pelonis Fast-Heating Space Heater, which is currently 31 percent off at Amazon. The oscillating space heater can move from side to side up to 83 degrees, keeping you and the entire room warm. It's complete with a ceramic heating element that can hit up to 1,500 watts of power. Plus, there's an adjustable thermostat that has an easy-to-use control dial. Just choose high or low and let the space heater run its magic.

The space heater is safe to use thanks to a number of features. It's made from a flame-resistant material and will automatically turn off if it accidentally tips over or overheats. And due to its compact and sturdy size, it's easy to move from room to room. Plus, it can be placed just about anywhere, whether it's underneath a desk to keep your toes warm or beside a bed while you sleep.

PELONIS PTH15A2BGB 1500W Fast Heating Space Heater
Amazon

Buy It! Pelonis Fast-Heating Space Heater, $44.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with reviewers adding that it warms a room "within five minutes" and keeps you "toasty." One user said, "On high, it really throws the heat a surprisingly long distance, so you can place it away from you and still get the warmth without having the machine right at your feet," while another wrote, "I ordered two others with remote controls because this heater is fabulous."

A third shopper noted, "I never write reviews, but this little heater is perfect to keep me warm in my home office. My desk is in the basement which gets freezing during the winter, so I have used this heater every single day while I work and it keeps me nice and toasty." They also wrote, "I've had this heater for almost a year now, and so far it's held up great with pretty consistent use."

Head to Amazon to get the Pelonis Fast-Heating Space Heater while it's 31 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

ultra hydrating day & night cream
Tula's Best-Selling Moisturizer Just Received an Upgrade — and It's Already on Sale with This Discount Code
Hilary Duff Zip-Up Sweater tout
Hilary Duff's Cozy Zip-Up Sweater Is a Practical Choice for Getting Ready in the Morning
Bedhead Pajamas Valentine's Day Tout
My Mom Gives Me These Super Soft Pajamas Every Christmas, so Now I'm Giving Them to Her for Valentine's Day
Related Articles
Sunnote Space Heater Indoor Use Electric Portable Ceramic
Amazon Shoppers Call This Space Heater a 'Little Beast,' and It's 34% Off Today
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater
Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Not Freezing Anymore' Thanks to This Space Heater — and It's on Sale
BEDSURE Fleece Blanket Oversized Blanket Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size Turquoise
Deal Alert! This Fleece Blanket That's as 'Soft as a Kitten' Is Up to 52% Off at Amazon
Costway 20'' Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater Stove W/ Realistic Flame Effect 1400W tout
Deal Alert! The Best Electric Fireplace We Tested Is Almost 48% Off Right Now at Target
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling Sheets tout
Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Give 'Rave Reviews' for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale
Orolay coat
There's a Rare Sale on the Viral Amazon Coat, Which Keeps You Warm in 'Freezing Weather'
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug'
Space Heaters
The 10 Best Space Heaters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
People Tested: Home Fans
The 5 Best Fans of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Beautyrest Ultra Soft Sherpa Berber Fleece Electric Poncho Wrap Blanket
People Love This Wearable Heated Blanket So Much, They Call It 'One of the Best Purchases' of Their Lives
air cooler
Don't Underestimate How Quickly This Portable Air Cooler Can Lower the Room Temperature
Beautyrest Foot Pocket Soft Microlight Plush Electric Blanket Heated Throw Wrap with Auto Shutoff
Can't Keep Your Feet Warm? You Need This Heated Blanket with Foot Pockets