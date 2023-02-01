Amazon Shoppers Swear This Space Heater Keeps You 'Toasty' in the Winter, and It's 31% Off Now

To everyone's dismay, the weather is still cold. Bulky coats are still required, as well as large mugs of hot cocoa and the biggest, softest blankets imaginable. If all of that is still leaving you cold, then it's time to invest in a space heater.

Shoppers recommend the Pelonis Fast-Heating Space Heater, which is currently 31 percent off at Amazon. The oscillating space heater can move from side to side up to 83 degrees, keeping you and the entire room warm. It's complete with a ceramic heating element that can hit up to 1,500 watts of power. Plus, there's an adjustable thermostat that has an easy-to-use control dial. Just choose high or low and let the space heater run its magic.

The space heater is safe to use thanks to a number of features. It's made from a flame-resistant material and will automatically turn off if it accidentally tips over or overheats. And due to its compact and sturdy size, it's easy to move from room to room. Plus, it can be placed just about anywhere, whether it's underneath a desk to keep your toes warm or beside a bed while you sleep.

More than 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with reviewers adding that it warms a room "within five minutes" and keeps you "toasty." One user said, "On high, it really throws the heat a surprisingly long distance, so you can place it away from you and still get the warmth without having the machine right at your feet," while another wrote, "I ordered two others with remote controls because this heater is fabulous."

A third shopper noted, "I never write reviews, but this little heater is perfect to keep me warm in my home office. My desk is in the basement which gets freezing during the winter, so I have used this heater every single day while I work and it keeps me nice and toasty." They also wrote, "I've had this heater for almost a year now, and so far it's held up great with pretty consistent use."

