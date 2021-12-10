This Oscillating Space Heater Pushes Out Warm Air in Just 3 Seconds — and It's Only $50
If your fireplace isn't warming you up as much as you'd like, it's time to look for a heating system that'll do the job right. There are a few options to choose from, however, for those who want the entire room to feel comfy and cozy instantly, you've got to check out the Pelonis 1500W Compact Ceramic Tower Heater. The popular ceramic heater has earned nearly 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and is just $50.
To experience total warmth in your bedroom, living room, or even bathroom, all you have to do is turn the Pelonis tower heater on. The small but mighty ceramic heater uses up to 1,500 watts of power to push out "powerful and consistent heat" in just three seconds. We're talking up to 70 degrees of warmth thanks to its ceramic heat source that is circulated around the room with its internal fan, so you can feel it 24 inches away.
Buy It! Pelonis 1500W Compact Ceramic Tower Heater, $49.99; amazon.com
It's also designed with an oscillating head that turns 83 degrees, dispersing warm air in every direction. You may notice that it has a slight tilt: That's deliberate. The angled design ensures that the warm air will evenly circulate instead of just staying at your feet (although, it can warm your toes too). And because the device has an anti-tip design, you can feel safe having it around kids or pets.
Even though the oscillating heater delivers powerful hot air, shoppers confirm that it's very quiet at just 52 decibels of noise equivalent to white noise, per reviewers. That means you can watch TV, talk to your friends, or sleep in peace when this machine is on. With low and high heating modes, you can customize the ambiance in your home right on this device, too. And because it works so well, shoppers call it a "powerhouse" and say it "far exceeded expectations."
"I'm perpetually cold and own several space heaters. Pelonis has been my favorite for years," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Their heaters feel hotter. Not just one, but every Pelonis (I have three different models of this brand). This particular heater has been used for a few months, almost daily. I have no complaints."
"I'm so, so glad I got this heater! It is small and thin and looks modern enough to not completely destroy the bedroom 'vibe,'" wrote another. "Compared to other heaters I've had in the past, this [one] is silent (in reality it's more like a light hum but [makes] less noise than a typical fan in my opinion)... Definitely happy with our purchase so far."
Warm up your entire room with the compact Pelonis Tower Heater that's just $50 on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Oscillating Space Heater Pushes Out Warm Air in Just 3 Seconds — and It's Only $50
- Amazon Shoppers Rave About These 'Cloud-Like' Pillows — and a Set of 2 Is Under $25 Today
- This Mattress Topper Is Like 'Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud,' According to Well-Rested Shoppers — and It's Up to 43% Off
- This Robot Vacuum with 6,800+ Perfect Ratings Is the Cheapest It's Been All Year at Amazon