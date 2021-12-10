This Oscillating Space Heater Pushes Out Warm Air in Just 3 Seconds — and It's Only $50

To experience total warmth in your bedroom, living room, or even bathroom, all you have to do is turn the Pelonis tower heater on. The small but mighty ceramic heater uses up to 1,500 watts of power to push out "powerful and consistent heat" in just three seconds. We're talking up to 70 degrees of warmth thanks to its ceramic heat source that is circulated around the room with its internal fan, so you can feel it 24 inches away.