This Top-Rated Tower Fan Can Cool Down a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale
As the weather turns from chilly to warm, we're putting away space heaters and pulling out cooling bed sheets and standing fans from the back of the closet. Also known as tower fans, standing fans are a great alternative to air conditioning — and now's a great time to grab one.
That's because the Pelonis 40-Inch Tower Fan is currently on sale at Amazon. The fan has three settings (strong, natural, and sleep), allowing you full control over the speed and power of airflow. Thanks to a high-quality motor, its breeze can reach as far as 26 feet on the highest setting.
It also oscillates 90 degrees, distributing cool air throughout the room. Plus, the fan is wonderfully quiet — even on the highest setting, according to customers — so you won't have to worry about it keeping you up at night.
Users can control the fan via the panel on the top of the device or with the remote control it comes with, which works from up to 16 feet away. The space-saving fan also has a programmable automatic timer, which can help you save energy and money in the long run.
Buy It! Pelonis 40-Inch Tower Fan, $59.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Over 12,000 Amazon shoppers have given the fan a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it makes the air around them "surprisingly cold." One user noted that it "can cool down a whole room within minutes," while another wrote: "I keep it on my side of the bed and it keeps me nice and cool!"
A third shopper explained that they were looking for something to cool them down at night, and "this does the trick." They appreciated that the remote allowed them to adjust the speed, timer, and oscillation, plus that it was easy to assemble. "I have been using it daily," they said, adding, "I usually have to turn it off after 20-30 minutes because I'm cold."
Head to Amazon to get the Pelonis 40-Inch Tower Fan while it's on sale.
