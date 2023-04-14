This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon

“There's nothing I don't like about this vacuum”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 14, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum Tout
Photo: Amazon

Cleaning up a mess doesn't always require you to lug out the bulky vacuum. Instead, opt for a smaller, equally powerful device that's ideal for touch-ups and smaller messes.

Consider grabbing the Pegovo Handheld Vacuum while it's 43 percent off at Amazon. With just the flick of a button, the device can hit suction powers up to 10,000 pascals, easily picking up dust, dirt, crumbs, and even liquid messes. It's designed with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate all the hidden dirt in corners and crevices. Plus, once it's fully charged, it can run for up to 30 minutes.

Use the handheld vacuum just about anywhere, from car interiors to in between couch cushions and through high-pile carpets. It comes with a handful of attachments, including a crevice tool and brush nozzle. And once the dust cup is filled, it's easy to release and empty: Just twist, detach the HEPA filter, and dump.

PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum
Amazon

Buy It! Pegovo Handheld Vacuum, $39.94 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the handheld vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "perfect for quick touch-ups" and they use it "every day." One five-star reviewer said, "I finally found a handheld vacuum that has enough suction that will clean out crumbs and debris in my car," while another added: "There's nothing I don't like about this vacuum."

A third shopper wrote: "I've tried so many handheld vacuums, but none got all the dirt and trash like this one." They appreciated that it has "strong suction" and is "so easy to use." They finished off by saying, "I only have to charge it once for me to get about four to five uses before [having] to charge it again!"

Head to Amazon to get the Pegovo Handheld Vacuum while it's 43 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon Spring Denim Trend Roundup Tout
Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Denim That's Filled With Flattering Jeans, Jackets, and More
Pura Vida New Charms Collection Roundup TOUT
This Affordable Jewelry Brand Sells Cute Disney Pieces, and It Just Launched a Customizable Charms Collection
Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas
I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert
Related Articles
Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30
TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon
Lasko Oscillating High Velocity Tower Fan
This 'Super Cooling' Lasko Tower Fan That 'Beats Louisiana Heat' Is on Sale at Amazon
HOMEHOP Handheld Steamer
This $31 Handheld Steamer That 'Knocks Out Wrinkles' Just Arrived at Amazon, and It's Already Topping Charts
American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Se
These Bath Towels with 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Feel Like 'Luxury' — and They're Just $10 Apiece
iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Tout
Amazon Dropped a Black Friday-Level Deal on This Roomba to Make Spring Cleaning Season Easier
Electric Spin Scrubber, Homyeko Cleaning Brush
Shoppers Who Used to 'Dread' Cleaning Swear by This On-Sale Tub Scrubber That's 'Super Easy to Use
Olivia Culpo attends the 11th Annual Blossom Ball
Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
This $700 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Makes Life Easier' Is Only $146 Right Now at Amazon
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
This Adorable Microwave Cleaner Quickly Steam Cleans 'Caked-On Food' — and It's Just $8 at Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan Tout
Dyson's Bladeless Fan That Doubles as an Air Purifier Just Went on Sale at Amazon
Propad Thick Kneeling Pad Tout
This Gardening Kneeling Pad Shoppers Say Works Wonders on Knee Pain Is on Double Sale at Amazon
Best Amazon Home Deals
17 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals We're Eyeing Right Now, Including a Meat Thermometer for 81% Off
Tsmine Spin Mop Bucket System Stainless Steel Deluxe 360 Spinning Mop
This Spin Mop Won't Leave Behind 'Any Streaks,' and It's on Sale for Just $50 at Amazon Right Now
Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon