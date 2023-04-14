This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon

Cleaning up a mess doesn't always require you to lug out the bulky vacuum. Instead, opt for a smaller, equally powerful device that's ideal for touch-ups and smaller messes.

Consider grabbing the Pegovo Handheld Vacuum while it's 43 percent off at Amazon. With just the flick of a button, the device can hit suction powers up to 10,000 pascals, easily picking up dust, dirt, crumbs, and even liquid messes. It's designed with a fleet of LED lights to illuminate all the hidden dirt in corners and crevices. Plus, once it's fully charged, it can run for up to 30 minutes.

Use the handheld vacuum just about anywhere, from car interiors to in between couch cushions and through high-pile carpets. It comes with a handful of attachments, including a crevice tool and brush nozzle. And once the dust cup is filled, it's easy to release and empty: Just twist, detach the HEPA filter, and dump.

Buy It! Pegovo Handheld Vacuum, $39.94 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the handheld vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it's "perfect for quick touch-ups" and they use it "every day." One five-star reviewer said, "I finally found a handheld vacuum that has enough suction that will clean out crumbs and debris in my car," while another added: "There's nothing I don't like about this vacuum."

A third shopper wrote: "I've tried so many handheld vacuums, but none got all the dirt and trash like this one." They appreciated that it has "strong suction" and is "so easy to use." They finished off by saying, "I only have to charge it once for me to get about four to five uses before [having] to charge it again!"

