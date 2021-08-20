Paula Abdul Surprises Childhood Dance Teacher with a Studio Renovation: 'He Taught Me the Love'

Paula Abdul spoke to PEOPLE about her experience giving back to her longtime dance teacher and friend on CBS's Secret Celebrity Renovation

Paula Abdul is all about paying it forward — and she doesn't mind getting down and dirty in the process.

The 59-year-old is the latest star to roll up her sleeves on the CBS makeover show Secret Celebrity Renovation. Abdul teamed up with contractors and designers to spruce up the Los Angeles-based recreation center she attended growing up and surprise her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, with a brand new studio.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ahead of the emotional episode, the Grammy-winning singer and choreographer spoke with PEOPLE about how Barlow was a "no-brainer" when thinking of who she wanted to surprise.

"I knew exactly who I was gonna honor and it was Dean because Dean plays such an important role in my whole life," Abdul says. "He taught me the love of dance. And he is such a kind human being, such an amazing teacher, that it carried over to everything in my life."

Abdul has known Barlow for decades — he was her coach starting at 7 years old and they later won an Emmy award together. She says he has become an integral part of her personal and professional life, serving as a mentor to both her and her sister.

Paula Abdul dance studio Credit: Ella DeGea/CBS

Kicking off the makeover of the San Fernando Valley recreation center, Abdul and the show's contractor, Jason Cameron, renovated multiple rooms, creating spaces for arts and crafts, a staff lounge, and dance studio. She called the extensive work a challenge but says she enjoyed every second.

"I sledgehammered my own finger and it's still healing," she recalls with a laugh, noting that she learned how to work with a variety of tools and equipment to get the job done. "It was a lot of work. I kept saying, 'My talent is in my feet, guys. It's not in my hands.' But it was so much fun and it was so worthwhile."

She continues, "It was so surreal to see this place that was so much of the landscape of my childhood and to be able to change it, update it, and make it a beautiful place for kids to dance."

Paula Abdul dance studio Credit: Ella DeGea/CBS

In the studio, Abdul incorporated floating dance bars, sound systems, video cameras, stage platforms for teachers, seating areas for parents, and more, transforming it from "an absolute shell" into a "state-of-the-art studio." After pulling it off, the "Opposites Attract" singer surprised Barlow with the big reveal, something she didn't think was possible.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Dean is one of the kindest, most humble pie guys you'll ever meet. And it's hard to surprise him. So the fact that we did was that much more special, he was really taken aback. It was very sentimental to him," she explains of the sweet moment Barlow was told the new dance studio was now named after him.

"He was a little teary-eyed and, you know, in the studio, we also put up pictures of him when he was young and he was dancing. Just to see the joy in his eyes and his face is worth everything," she continues. "He's a big part of the legacy I will leave behind and I just wanted him to know how special and how important he's been."

Paula Abdul dance studio Credit: Ella DeGea/CBS

For Abdul, completing the renovation was more than just a tribute to Barlow, it was a way to pay it forward — something she says she's been dedicated to her entire adult life.

"I remember myself as a young kid going in and out of that parks and recreation room. I was a student there. I was a camper. So I think it means a lot to be able to give back to future generations that are going to learn to align their hearts with passion," she tells PEOPLE.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, which is hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, follows celebrities as they give back to the people who've helped them get to where they are today through home improvement projects. Along with Abdul, the celebrity renovation series has also seen stars like Lauren Alaina, Eve, Chris Paul, Anthony Ramos, and Wayne Brady surprise their loved ones.

Abdul will also appear on the season premiere of The Greatest #AtHome Videos alongside Cedric the Entertainer, where she surprises a babysitter who went viral for her Disney princess-like singing.