Patrick Dempsey Says His Malibu Home Is 'in Chaos' Amid Renovations

Patrick Dempsey is opening up about his home renovation project.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 57, gave an update on his Malibu, Calif. home remodel during an interview with Architectural Digest on Wednesday, and also discussed his favorite things about his other properties in Utah and Maine.

When asked about the style of his Malibu home, the actor told the outlet: "Well, we're remodeling right now [in Malibu], so I would say that's in chaos." He added that even with all the craziness of the renovations, he loves "the smell of construction and design."

Currently, he's working on changing the colors in his home and reimagining the kitchen with a more open layout.

Dempsey lives in the space with his wife of 24 years, Jillian, with whom he shares 21-year-old daughter Talula and 16-year-old twins Darby and Sullivan.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

The family previously called a Frank Gehry-designed residence in Malibu home. That space was featured by AD in a 2014 cover story.

He continues: "I've done a number of homes. I started with a very small one-bedroom, fixed it up, and moved on. I love design. It's hard—I have different styles depending on where [I am]. I think a midcentury modern in California really works."

The Disenchanted actor also touched upon his love of designing outdoor spaces. His patio is one of his favorite areas at his Malibu abode because of the "view of the canyon and it just gets great light all day long," he tells AD.

He's so charmed by the space, in fact, that it's even made him consider an alternate career.

"I think if I were to start over, being a landscape architect would be something I'd really get into," he says.

As for his Maine place, he tells AD it's more of a "traditional stone home," whereas his Utah escape is a renovated ski chalet in the mountains.

When he's not remodeling his home, Dempsey has kept busy with his eyewear capsule collection in partnership with Porsche Design Eyewear. The actor and car enthusiast spoke to PEOPLE about the design process.

"It's exciting because you're learning something new. You're learning about a different craft, the technology and the history of Porsche — the design, their attitude and culture," he says.