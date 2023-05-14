Lifestyle Home Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Patio and Garden Sales Right Now — Up to 62% Off Prices start at just $8 By Amy Schulman Published on May 14, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland The warm weather is just begging us to move everything we do outside, and if you're on the lookout for some new additions to upgrade your outdoor space, Amazon's got you covered. Right now, the secret Amazon Outlet is packed with deals in the patio and garden department with markdowns on gardening tools, pressure washers, picnic tables, hose splitters, and more. Items are up to 62 percent off, and prices start at $8. Plus, Prime Members are guaranteed to receive free two-day shipping, so you'll be able to get everything set up as soon as possible. Keep reading to shop the 11 best Amazon Outlet patio and garden deals happening right now. Best Amazon Outlet Patio and Garden Deals Hqmpc Garden Hose Splitter, $7.69 (orig. $10.99) Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $79.99 (orig. $139.97) Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips Garden Shears, $21.90 (orig. $33.99) Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, $69.46 (orig. $174.99) DynaTrap Mosquito and Flying Insect Trap, $62.99 (orig. $76.99) Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer, $168.25 (orig. $239.99) Foyuee Corner Plant Stand, $35.82 (orig. $63) Classic Accessories Veranda Lounge Chair Cover, $20.50 (orig. $53.99) Cosco Outdoor Living Picnic Table, $172.40 (orig. $264.99) Gci Outdoor Waterside Backpack Beach Chair, $45.49 (orig. $65) Ravenna Home Set of 2 Coastal Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs, $75.34 (orig. $91.79) The 10 Best Furniture Deals in Amazon's Outlet Go Up to 61% Off If it's gardening tools you're after, start by snagging this $8 hose splitter that easily allows you to attach and use multiple hoses at once, along with these must-have pruning shears, which are complete with a nonstick coating that reduces jamming from resin build-up. Thousands of shoppers gavethese shears a five-star rating with one writing that they're "good for fresh flower cutting!" Amazon Buy It! Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips Garden Shears, $21.90 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com You can also add tons of new furniture to your patio, including the best-selling Vivere Double Cotton Hammock that's been marked down to just $80, its lowest price in weeks. The hammock is designed for two people to share, outfitted with a breathable fabric that'll keep you cool during the hot months. Don't miss out on the Cosco Outdoor Living Picnic Table, the perfect table to enjoy your grilling bounty. And on your way out, consider picking up this Outland fire pit to keep you warm during those cool summer nights. Amazon Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $79.99 (orig. $139.97); amazon.com Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals in the Amazon patio and garden outlet and then head to checkout.There's no guarantee that these deals will last. Amazon Buy It! Hqmpc Garden Hose Splitter, $7.69 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, $69.46 (orig. $174.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! DynaTrap Mosquito and Flying Insect Trap, $62.99 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer, $168.25 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Foyuee Corner Plant Stand, $35.82 (orig. $63); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Classic Accessories Veranda Lounge Chair Cover, $20.50 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cosco Outdoor Living Picnic Table, $172.40 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gci Outdoor Waterside Backpack Beach Chair, $45.49 (orig. $65); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ravenna Home Set of 2 Coastal Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs, $75.34 (orig. $91.79); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping More Than 44,700 Shoppers Have Given This 'Cloud-Like' Comforter a Five-Star Rating — and It's $25 at Amazon Nicole Kidman Got Decked Out in Lululemon for a Walk with Reese Witherspoon Hilary Duff's Wrist Is Decked Out with Bracelets from This Celeb-Worn Jewelry Brand — and They're on Sale