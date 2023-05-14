Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Packed with Patio and Garden Sales Right Now — Up to 62% Off

The warm weather is just begging us to move everything we do outside, and if you're on the lookout for some new additions to upgrade your outdoor space, Amazon's got you covered.

Right now, the secret Amazon Outlet is packed with deals in the patio and garden department with markdowns on gardening tools, pressure washers, picnic tables, hose splitters, and more. Items are up to 62 percent off, and prices start at $8. Plus, Prime Members are guaranteed to receive free two-day shipping, so you'll be able to get everything set up as soon as possible.

Keep reading to shop the 11 best Amazon Outlet patio and garden deals happening right now.

Best Amazon Outlet Patio and Garden Deals

If it's gardening tools you're after, start by snagging this $8 hose splitter that easily allows you to attach and use multiple hoses at once, along with these must-have pruning shears, which are complete with a nonstick coating that reduces jamming from resin build-up. Thousands of shoppers gavethese shears a five-star rating with one writing that they're "good for fresh flower cutting!"

Buy It! Fiskars Micro-Tip Pruning Snips Garden Shears, $21.90 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

You can also add tons of new furniture to your patio, including the best-selling Vivere Double Cotton Hammock that's been marked down to just $80, its lowest price in weeks. The hammock is designed for two people to share, outfitted with a breathable fabric that'll keep you cool during the hot months. Don't miss out on the Cosco Outdoor Living Picnic Table, the perfect table to enjoy your grilling bounty. And on your way out, consider picking up this Outland fire pit to keep you warm during those cool summer nights.

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $79.99 (orig. $139.97); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite deals in the Amazon patio and garden outlet and then head to checkout.There's no guarantee that these deals will last.

Buy It! Hqmpc Garden Hose Splitter, $7.69 (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Outland Living Portable Propane Fire Pit, $69.46 (orig. $174.99); amazon.com

Buy It! DynaTrap Mosquito and Flying Insect Trap, $62.99 (orig. $76.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer, $168.25 (orig. $239.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Foyuee Corner Plant Stand, $35.82 (orig. $63); amazon.com

Buy It! Classic Accessories Veranda Lounge Chair Cover, $20.50 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cosco Outdoor Living Picnic Table, $172.40 (orig. $264.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Gci Outdoor Waterside Backpack Beach Chair, $45.49 (orig. $65); amazon.com

Buy It! Ravenna Home Set of 2 Coastal Outdoor Patio Dining Chairs, $75.34 (orig. $91.79); amazon.com

