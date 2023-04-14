Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less

Spring is finally in full swing, which means it's time to put your puffy coats, scarves, and mittens away until next year. Take advantage of the nice weather by giving your patio an upgrade, just in time for the hot weather.

Luckily, Amazon dropped a ton of can't-miss deals on patio furniture this weekend. You can score discounts on outdoor dining sets, best-selling lounge chairs, umbrellas, and more — up to 43 percent off. Plus, many items are available for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so members can get their new digs up and running in a matter of days. And to spare you the pages upon pages of deals, we've done some digging to find the 12 best sales on patio furniture at Amazon right now — with prices starting at just $35.

Best Amazon Patio Furniture Deals

Seating is arguably the most important part of any outdoor space, and Amazon is teeming with on-sale bestsellers. This pair of zero gravity recliner chairs would be great for lounging in the backyard, plus they fold down for easy transport. Or if you're looking for room to entertain, this five-piece wicker sofa and table set offers plenty of seating options. Not only does it function as an L-shaped sofa, but its modular design can also be fashioned into two chaises or individual chairs. One shopper called the set "very comfortable" and "great quality," while also mentioning that it was "easy to assemble."

evoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Sets All Weather Outdoor Sectional Patio Sofa
Amazon

Buy It! Devoko 5-Piece Wicker Sofa and Table Set, $339.99 (orig. $459.99); amazon.com

Plus, don't miss out on nabbing the three-piece wicker chair and bistro table set that's under $60, along with this cozy swing chair that's marked down to its lowest price in 30 days. It features cushioned seats, an adjustable canopy, and two side trays with built-in cup holders to boot.

There's even a full seven-piece dining set for more than $230 off, which is great if you have some backyard barbecues planned for the summer. The set is made from weather-resistant steel with a high-performance powder coating to protect it from rust, UV rays, and scratches, according to the brand. The sleek design of the glass tabletop and cushioned chairs can easily lend itself to a number of outdoor styles, too.

Hanover Lavallette 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set i
Amazon

Buy It! Hanover Lavallette 7-Piece Dining Set, $764 (orig. $999); amazon.com

Functional decor is a must-buy as well, like this 9-foot patio umbrella that keeps rays at bay, along with this gazebo tent that blocks out bugs in addition to providing shade. There's also a handy storage bench that offers extra seating, along with a space to store pillows, towels, and anything else you want to keep close by.

On your way out, don't miss the markdown on this decorative iron side table, which has been slashed to just $35. It boasts more than 1,600 perfect ratings, including one reviewer that called it the "perfect place to sit your beverage and phone on." Another shopper said it was a "great addition to [their] backyard decor." Along with the dark blue table, you can score varying discounts on different styles of the Christopher Knight piece, like this bright blue table with paisley-inspired cutouts or this white one with a simpler design.

Christopher Knight Home Ruby Outdoor 12" Iron Side Table, Dark Blue
Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Iron Side Table, $35.49 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Act fast to take advantage of the deals Amazon just dropped on patio furniture — they're not guaranteed to last through the weekend!

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero
Amazon

Buy It! Best Choice Products Mesh Zero Gravity Recliner Chairs Set, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Blissun 9' Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank, 8 Ribs (Tan)
Amazon

Buy It! Blissun 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $44.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

FDW Patio Furniture Sets Outdoor Wicker Bistro Set
Amazon

Buy It! Fdw 3-Piece Wicker Bistro Table and Chairs Set, $56.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Flash Furniture Charlestown Poly Resin Adirondack Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Adirondack Chair, $124.65 (orig. $155.32); amazon.com

Pamapic 2-Seat Outdoor Patio Swing Chair with Weather
Amazon

Buy It! Pamapic Swing Chair, $259.45 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Cool Spot 11x11 Pop-Up Instant Gazebo Tent with Mosquito
Amazon

Buy It! Coos Bay Outdoor Net Tent, $189.99 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

keter Solana 70 Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box
Amazon

Buy It! Keter Solana Storage Bench, $179.95 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

FDW Patio Furniture Set 4 Pieces Outdoor Rattan Chair
Amazon

Buy It! Fdw 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $131.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

YITAHOME Chaise Outdoor Lounge Chairs
Amazon

Buy It! Yitagome Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

