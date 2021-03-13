Amazon Named Pastel Home Decor One of Spring’s Biggest Trends, and We Found 10 Dreamy Pieces for Under $30

It's finally starting to feel like spring, and that means it's time to refresh your home for the new season. To make that easier for you, Amazon identified eight trending decor styles taking over the interior design world. The list includes everything from geometric forms to matte black accents, but we're especially excited about the soft palette section, which is full of home decor in dreamy pastels.
If you're working with a small budget, don't worry — we found tons of beautiful options for under $30. Keep scrolling to check out all 10 of our pastel spring decor picks, including vases, throw blankets, candles, and wall art.
A simple way to liven up a room is with a colorful vase full of fresh flowers. This $23 ceramic option includes hints of light pink, ashy blue, emerald green, and beige, and it measures 11 inches tall by four inches wide. It comes packaged in a gift box, so you can truly feel like you're treating yourself to a much-deserved present.
Buy It! Summer & Rose Ceramic Flower Vase, $22.99; amazon.com
This sweet-smelling pastel pink candle with a heart-shaped design has notes of cinnamon, tobacco flower, and vanilla. The 5.75-ounce ceramic candle, which is made in Nashville, is filled with soy-blend wax and finished off with a cotton wick.
"This candle company makes my heart so happy," one reviewer wrote. "The candle holders are so cute, and the candles themselves are amazing. The burn time on these is pretty great, and they do not seem to lose their smell over time like some candles tend to after being burned so long."
Buy It! Paddywax Dusty Pink Tobacco and Vanilla Heart Candle, $20; amazon.com
Available in 17 colors, this knit throw blanket would make a great addition to your living room or bedroom. It's made from machine-washable acrylic and has a linear knit pattern with accent fringe on the end. One of the many five-star reviewers called this blanket "super soft, beautiful and luxurious."
Buy It! Battilo Home Knit Throw Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for an accent piece that will make a statement in your space without overpowering the existing decor, this half-round ceramic vase is the option for you. You can fill it with either fresh flowers or dry ones, and it'll instantly give your home a springtime vibe. It measures 7.5 inches long, 6.5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches tall.
Buy It! Rhapsody Studio Half Round Violet Ceramic Vase, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $30); amazon.com
With notes of bergamot, rose geranium, and sandalwood, this candle gives off a woody aroma. The peach-colored 7-ounce candle is made with soy-blend wax and a cotton wick that the brand recommends trimming before each new burn.
"Beautiful packaging and very nice scent," one reviewer wrote. "I love this candle. I've already ordered more!"
Buy It! Paddywax Rose + Santal Candle, $25.06 (orig. $27); amazon.com
This super soft acrylic throw blanket is knit with a waffle weave and finished off with twisted fringe accents. It comes in five soft tones, including apricot, aqua, and beige. Whether you throw this blanket over the couch in the living room or place it at the end of your bed, it'll liven up your space with a fresh pop of color.
Buy It! Revdomfly Throw Blanket with Fringe Tassels, $27.25 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
To make a more permanent decor change in your space, consider a new piece of wall art. This unframed abstract rainbow print is 8 inches by 10 inches, and it would brighten your home for the warm weather months. As one reviewer put it: "It added some much needed subtle color to my office space."
Buy It! MotivatedWallArt Rainbow Art Print, $13.48 with coupon (orig. $14.98); amazon.com
If you already have throw pillows in your living room, a quick way to refresh them is with new pillow covers. These velvety pastel pink ones have decorative pom-poms along the edges and come in seven different sizes. Plus, they have over 16,000 five-star ratings.
"These pillow covers transformed my living room," one shopper shared. "They look great, [are] so soft, and [are a] great price! The pom-poms are an adorable detail."
Buy It! Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, $15.99; amazon.com
For larger house plants, check out this coral, medium-sized stoneware planter. The floor-standing pot has a 7-inch diameter and it's 6.25 inches tall. And since it's a beautiful piece of decor on its own, you could even place it in your house without a plant as an accent.
Buy It! Rivet Rustic Stoneware Crosshatch Indoor Outdoor Plant Pot, $23.99; amazon.com
Another piece of wall art, this sun-inspired print is more minimalistic than the rainbow print above. The 12-by-16-inch artwork features three simple shapes in earthy tones to complement your interior design style. It comes unframed, so you can choose the border that best matches your space.
Buy It! Haus and Hues Boho Wall Art, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
