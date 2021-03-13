Amazon Named Pastel Home Decor One of Spring’s Biggest Trends, and We Found 10 Dreamy Pieces for Under $30

This sweet-smelling pastel pink candle with a heart-shaped design has notes of cinnamon, tobacco flower, and vanilla. The 5.75-ounce ceramic candle, which is made in Nashville, is filled with soy-blend wax and finished off with a cotton wick.

"This candle company makes my heart so happy," one reviewer wrote. "The candle holders are so cute, and the candles themselves are amazing. The burn time on these is pretty great, and they do not seem to lose their smell over time like some candles tend to after being burned so long."

