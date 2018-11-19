Passenger Suing British Airways, Claiming Injury From Sitting Next to an Obese Man for 12 Hours

A strange set of circumstances is leading a passenger to sue British Airways after he was allegedly injured during his 12-hour flight.

The man, Stephen Prosser, 51, from Penygraig, South Wales, said in court on Friday that he told cabin crew he would be injured if he had to sit next to a certain passenger who was allegedly obese, weighing more than 300 pounds and standing 6 feet 4 inches, CNN reports.

“He was that large that he had to force his buttocks between the arm rests of the seats,” Prosser said, according to the outlet. “I was immediately aware that this was going to be problematic for me and I could feel the weight of his pure bulk putting lateral pressure on my upper body. This forced me into a position of unnatural posture.”

The injury he claims he sustained include nerve damage and back spasms, and had to limit his work for three months. He also claims he had to visit a chiropractor for three years as a result of the incident.

He said that he complained to the crew on the 2016 flight from Bangkok to London, but they told him no other seats were available. Prosser added that he didn’t say anything to the man next to him because he seemed “self-conscious.”

A British Airways employee in charge of customer service on the flight said that he “very rarely, if ever” dealt with complaints about the size of fellow passengers and that he “regularly walked down the aisle and Mr. Prosser was not sat in an unnatural position for an economy seat … When Mr. Prosser left the aircraft, I watched him walk down the jetty in a perfectly normal manner and showed no signs of injury.”

In response to the suit, the company said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE: “We welcome all passengers aboard our aircraft and our crew are trained to ensure passengers have a comfortable journey. We are pleased that our crew provided additional pillows and blankets to help Mr. Prosser have a more restful trip.”