Party City Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy to 'Substantially Reduce Debt and Optimize Liquidity'

The retail party chain plans to keep its online stores and physical locations open amid its bankruptcy filing on Tuesday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 07:18 PM
Party City
Photo: Google Maps

Party City is restructuring its business.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey-based retail chain announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to "substantially reduce debt and optimize liquidity."

"In the face of pandemic headwinds, a global supply chain crisis, and other macroeconomic challenges that have faced our industry, we have made significant strides in [Party City Holdco Inc.'s] ongoing transformation — establishing a solid foundation for long-term growth and continued success as the market leader in the celebrations space," said Brad Weston, Party City's Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.

In November, the company's third-quarter report showed that it is currently facing a $1.6 billion debt load. To confront this debt, the retail specialty store giant said in its press release that it had secured $150 million in financing to keep its 761 stores in the United States and online business operating.

The company's court filing summary states that the financing "will provide ample liquidity to support continued operations during the process across the Company's retail and consumer products divisions while maintaining momentum on its transformation."

The company's new business plan includes evolving its Halloween City pop-up stores. The company noted on Tuesday that a crucial initiative is currently underway with a goal to deliver more assortments in its products to customers.

While the restructuring is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, Party City said in its announcement that "day-to-day operations will continue as usual, with no interruption."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"There is no change to team members' day-to-day roles and responsibilities," the company's filing summary states. "Team members can expect to continue to be paid as usual and for benefits to continue in the normal course, all without interruption."

Related Articles
Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase
This Satin Pillowcase Set Shoppers Say Helps Tame Frizz Is Topping Amazon's Charts This Week, and It's Just $6
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Teresa Giudice Reveals Plans to Move to California with Husband Luis Ruelas: 'I'm Counting Down'
Selling the OC. (L to R) Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Jason Oppenheim, Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Hall, Lauren Brito, Brett Oppenheim, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, Austin Victoria in Selling the OC. Cr. Nino Muñoz/Netflix © 2022
The Drama Continues! Netflix's 'Selling the OC' Is Officially Renewed for Second and Third Season
https://www.instagram.com/p/CndkQ0fK037/. Christina Hall/Instagram ; NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Grand Marshal Christina Anstead attends the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade opening night at Marina Park on December 18, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Wakes Her Up with a Singing Goat: 'Country Alarm Clock'
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum a 'Marvelous Invention,' and It's Over $100 Off Right Now
utopia-bedding-down-alternative-comforter-tout
This Best-Selling Comforter on Amazon That More Than 65,000 Shoppers Swear by Is Double Discounted Right Now
johnny-mathis
Hillside Collapses Near Johnny Mathis' Home in Hollywood Hills: 'Very Concerning'
Casper Sleep Essential Pillow Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This Casper Pillow 'Stays Comfortable' All Night Long — and It's Just $41
White Lotus Villa
The Villa from 'The' 'White Lotus' Is Available to Rent on Airbnb — for $6,000 per Night
jonathan scott wished girlfriend zooey deschanel a happy birthday
Jonathan Scott Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Zooey Deschanel: 'To the Woman Who Keeps Me Smiling'
brad pitt
Brad Pitt Quietly Lists Longtime L.A. Compound for $40 Million: Source
Ty Pennington Modeling Career
Ty Pennington Was a J.Crew Catalog Cover Model Before a Serious Car Accident Derailed His Career
Costway 20'' Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater Stove W/ Realistic Flame Effect 1400W tout
Deal Alert! The Best Electric Fireplace We Tested Is Almost 48% Off Right Now at Target
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
Christina Hall Visits Alpaca Farm
WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family