'Gold Rush' Star Parker Schnabel Battles Major Floods in South America in New Season of 'Parker's Trail'

A massive flood, a medical emergency and tracing the footsteps of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid are all part of the adventure in the new season of Gold Rush: Parker's Trail.

The Discovery series follows Parker Schnabel, 28, as he and his team head to South America in their search for $100 million in gold.

Exploring the high altitudes and jungle prospecting sites is a risk Schnabel is willing to take after the new mine he opened in Alaska during the current season of Gold Rush turned into a complete washout.

In the April 7 season premiere of his spinoff series, Schnabel heads to Peru with Tyler Mahoney, Danny Etheridge and Dr. Diego Lazarzaburu as the crew make their way through ancient jungles that were once home to the Incas.

Discovery+

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The project has a promising start thanks to the help of a mining family who share their local insights, but it all starts to unravel when a powerful flood hits the region. The crew race against time as wild weather threatens to leave them stranded.

Flooding is merely the first major challenge Schnabel's team faces in the new season, which sees them prospect in one of the richest gold districts of the Amazon jungle, Madre Di Dios.

Discovery+

Schnabel and his team will also mine with the indigenous Harakmbut tribe, blast gold in unventilated tunnels with hand-lit explosives and discover a modern-day gold rush in Bolivia.

The crew then follows in the footsteps of the legendary Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid as they cross the high deserts during their quest to strike it rich.

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail airs on Discovery on Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET.