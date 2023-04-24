Paris Hilton's New 'Dream Home' Contains a Package Opening Room, 'Sliving Spa' and 'the Fountain of Youth'

The heiress and husband Carter Room purchased a home "twice the size" of their previous residence for their growing family, he shared on her I Am Paris podcast

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 24, 2023 08:04 PM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1813 -- Pictured: Media personality Paris Hilton during an interview on Monday, March 13, 2023
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are opening up about their dream home.

The couple, who welcomed son Phoenix in January, recently moved into a new house in order to accommodate their growing family.

REALTED: Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids

"Do you remember when you persuaded me that we needed twice the size so we could start the cutesy crew?" Reum, 42, said on Thursday's episode of the heiress's I Am Paris podcast. "Fifteen thousand square feet later."

Hilton, 42, called the spot her "dream home" and Reum said he likes the house because of the variety of things to do there.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

"We unicorn trot around the house, we dance making Taco Tuesdays, we go to your package room and you say, 'Can we go to the package room for 15 minutes and open packages?'" he said to Hilton. "We go to the wellness center and do treatments. We just get to hang out. It's like an amusement park. There's so many different activities to do."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer refers to the wellness center as the "sliving spa." It contains cryotherapy and facial machines and a red light therapy bed. "It's like having the fountain of youth at your house," she said.

She describes her overall design aesthetic as "kidult" — a combination of "kid" and "adult."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix's Name Connects to Feeling of 'Transforming' Through Motherhood

Hilton said she and Reum "have everything here" that they need.

"I love having my podcasting studio, recording studio, photo album studio, like everything, the 11:11 office," Hilton said, referring to her media company. "It's just great to not have to leave unless I have to."

Hilton covered the walls of their new spot with pictures of herself. "I think of it as a museum," Reum said. "Masterpieces on the wall. And obviously what I mean by that is photos of you everywhere, but they are amazing."

Reum said some investors he works with have been "slightly creeped out" by all the photos of Hilton around because they don't realize he's married to her and think he's "some crazy stalker."

"I love it," Hilton said. "Thank you for letting me decorate like that."

