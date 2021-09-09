Paramore's Hayley Williams Is Selling Her Laidback Nashville Home for $1 Million — See Inside!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The singer-songwriter purchased the property for $613,890 in 2017, then did some extensive renovations

Hayley Williams's Nashville home is as cool and creative as she is — but now, she's ready to rock on out of it.

The Paramore singer, 32, has put her Cape Cod-style home in Nashville's Hillsboro Village neighborhood on the market for $1 million, PEOPLE can confirm. Donna Brevard of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.

Williams purchased the house for $613,890 in 2017, property records show, before she tackled some renovations to make it her own. The "Misery Business" singer kept the history of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom 1931 home — including the stone fireplace, unique archways and impressive millwork — while adding some of her signature flair.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

When pulling up to the 2,137-square-foot home, guests are met with pops of color, including navy blue bricks and a green front door. The inside is bold and stylish with French doors, modern art, hardwood floors throughout, and patterned wallpaper on the ceiling of the dining room.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Immediately inside the front entryway is the living room, which leads into the formal dining room. Also on the main floor are the kitchen, breakfast nook and home office.

Elsewhere in the home are the two guest bedrooms and bathrooms, and the lofted main suite. Angled ceilings add charm to the space, which features a sitting area with a balcony as well as a meditation/lounge space by the window.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

The main suite also includes a built-in closet with plenty of storage and a primary bathroom decorated with geometric tiling on the floor and parts of the wall, a clawfoot tub and a rainfall shower.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, the home is ready for entertaining, with a big backyard, lush garden, table for dining al fresco and a firepit with plenty of seating.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

According to TMZ, this home is just one of the properties Williams owns in Nashville, and it is where she recorded her second solo album, Flowers for Vases/Descansos, which was released in February. Her first solo album, Petals for Armor, came out in early 2020.

Hayley Williams Credit: David Marrow/Virtual Media Tours for Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty