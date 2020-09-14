Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Paper Towels Are Selling Out Fast — Here Are 9 Options Still in Stock on Amazon

This year has proven that no household essential is safe from shortages. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant cleaning products have all become hot commodities due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while it seemed like many basics had recovered from selling out in the spring, suppliers are still struggling to stock shelves with paper towels.

A quick scan of Amazon’s online selection or even your local grocery store offerings reveals a lack of paper towels from popular brands like Bounty, Brawny, and Scott. This is due to a continuous increase in demand from shoppers buying essentials in bulk and companies not producing enough paper towels to meet consumer needs, CNN reports.

However, if your neighborhood store is out of your usual paper towels, there are still plenty of options available to purchase online. Amazon has standard paper towels from its own brand Presto! and others, like Viva, available to order. It also sells environmentally friendly alternatives like reusable bamboo paper towels, which are better for the planet (and your wallet) in the long-run.

Keep scrolling to shop nine paper towel options that are still in stock from Amazon.

You can order two packs of six family sized rolls from Viva for $27. If you’ve never tried the brand before, you can rest easy knowing it has thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

Buy It! Viva Signature Cloth Task Size Paper Towels, $26.99; amazon.com

Amazon’s brand Presto! still has paper towels in stock online. This pack comes with 12 full-sheet rolls that last about 2.5 times longer and are 75 percent more absorbent than other brands.

Buy It! Presto! Full-Sheet Paper Towels, $27.49; amazon.com

For an eco-friendly option, you can shop bamboo paper towels from Caboo. The two-ply sheets are made of bamboo and sugarcane for an absorbent and compostable cleaning essential.

Buy It! Caboo Bamboo Paper Towels, $21.99; amazon.com

While you might have trouble finding your usual Scott paper towel rolls at the store, you can still buy these multifold paper towels from the popular brand. This case comes with 250 paper towels that are great for washing hands and wiping up spills.

Buy It! Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels, $39.25; amazon.com

These reusable paper towels will last you so much longer than standard single-use options. They’re made of bamboo and are machine-washable up to 85 times.

Buy It! Enviro Safe Home Reusable Bamboo Towels, $19.99; amazon.com

Presto! also offers half-sized sheets so you can decide exactly how much paper you need depending on the mess. Like the full-sized sheets, they’re absorbent and long-lasting.

Buy It! Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels, $27.49; amazon.com

You can toss these bamboo towels in the washing machine to reuse them up to 120 times, and each roll replaces about 60 traditional paper towel rolls. It’s no wonder they have over 2,300 five-star ratings from Amazon customers.

Buy It! Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels, $19.99; amazon.com

Another folded option, these two-ply paper towels from Pacific Blue come in a case of 16 packs, which equals 125 sheets. They’re durable with a cloth-like feel to dry hands or soak up messes.

Buy It! Pacific Blue Select Multifold Paper Towels, $24.18 (orig. $34.59); amazon.com

Just one roll of these reusable bamboo paper towels replaces about three to six months of standard paper towels. A roll offers 20 sheets of soft, sustainable towels that you can hand wash in cold water as needed.

Buy It! Eco Lifestyle Reusable Paper Towels, $9.99; amazon.com