This Best-Selling Spray Mop Leaves Floors 'Sparkling Clean' — and It's on Sale for $20

Nothing takes the fun out of spring fever quite like the imminent need to clean. Instead of spending your days painstakingly scrubbing tiles and mopping floors, invest in a gadget that can get the job done quickly and effectively.

Amazon's best-selling Panda Grip Spray Mop can be used to make hardwood, tile, laminate, and concrete floors shine like new. And right now, you can snag it on sale for just $20.

In addition to the mop, the cleaning kit comes with two machine-washable microfiber mop pads, a refillable bottle, and a handy scraper for messes that need more attention. The gadget functions as both a wet and dry mop, since the microfiber pads can pick up dust and dirt just as well as they can distribute liquid cleaning solutions. And, according to the brand, they boast an impressive absorption capacity, so you won't be left with streaky floors or puddles after mopping.

This also eliminates the expense of wasteful, single-use mop and dust pads, along with pricy cleaning solutions that use cartridges specifically made for different spray mops. You can simply fill the bottle attachment with the solution of your choice — no strings attached.

Amazon

Buy It! Panda Grip Spray Mop, $19.99 (orig. $28.88); amazon.com

The mop also has a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry from room to room, along with three poles that total up to a 50-inch rod, so you can customize its height to best fit your needs. It also features a swiveling mop head, which is super convenient to use under and around counters and furniture, along with an ergonomic handle. The mop head, rods, and bottle attachment can all be disassembled, which makes it easy to store in tight quarters.

With all of those useful features, it's no wonder the Panda Grip Spray Mop is a best-seller at Amazon. One shopper raved that it left their floors "sparkling clean with minimal effort," while another reviewer wrote that it made them "enjoy mopping." A third user noted that it's "easy to move in tight spaces," and a fourth called it "better than Swiffer."

Streamline your spring cleaning needs with the Panda Grip Spray Mop while it's on sale at Amazon for $20.

