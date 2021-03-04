"I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' (as he likes to call himself)," Pamela explains of her decision to leave her longtime home behind

Pamela Anderson Lists $15M Malibu Home After Surprise Wedding: 'It's Time I Went Back to My Roots'

Pamela Anderson is saying goodbye to her Malibu home.

The actress's home located in the prestigious Malibu Colony will officially go on the market Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

The Baywatch star, 53, is seeking $14.9 million for the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath mansion designed by Philip Vertoch.

The actress — who secretly wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve — is opting to head north, and will now reside on her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island, Canada. She and Hayhurst have been staying there throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's time I went back to my roots. I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' (as he likes to call himself)," Pamela explains of her decision to leave Malibu behind.

Home now for Anderson is the sprawling ranch where her grandmother lived out her life.

"I'm creating my life here now again where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle," the star says.

"I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, traveled all around the world, just to come home — one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl."

Anderson bought the Canadian property three decades ago but now, with her new husband by her side, she is renovating and developing the house to make it her personal piece of sustainable paradise.

Sustainability was also a motivation behind her 5,500-square-foot beach home's design.

The striking structure sits atop a 6,324-square-foot lot that is privately gated and includes a guest house, rooftop deck with a fireplace, pool, and spa.

The property also comes with beach access to one of the area's most exclusive strips of sand.

Anderson tells PEOPLE that her favorite room in the house is "my bedroom."

"I love it and it's the most sensual and clean space with a rain shower on a teak floor and sauna attached plus a bathtub is in my bedroom," she said of the luxe chamber which is constructed using teak from "conflict-free areas. "

Listing agent Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group tells PEOPLE that the home's location has long been one of the most sought after by the rich and famous.

"The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation," Fridman says.

"Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."

Anderson's move comes more than two months after she wed Hayhurst in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her Canadian home.