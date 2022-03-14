Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Sell Shared Malibu Home for $2.9 Million — See Inside
Dylan Jagger Lee and Brandon Thomas Lee are saying goodbye to their shared Malibu, Calif. home.
The sons of former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee sold the newly remodeled five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 2,634 sq. ft. home for $2,995,000, PEOPLE confirms. It was listed with Cooper Mount of The Agency.
The news of the siblings selling their home comes shortly after their mother recently let go of her longtime Malibu mansion. PEOPLE confirmed in March 2021 that Anderson, 54, had listed the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home she owned for 20 years for $14.9 million.
It sold for $11.8 million in August, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Anderson purchased the home for $1.8 million in 2000, the Times reports, and first tried to sell it in 2013, asking $7.75 million.
The actress — who split from her fourth husband, bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, in January — opted to head north, and now resides on her grandmother's former property on Vancouver Island, Canada.
Anderson and Hayhurst, who were married for one year after tying the knot on Christmas Eve 2020, stayed there throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's time I went back to my roots," Pamela explained at the time of her decision to leave Malibu behind.
Dylan, 24, and Brandon, 25, are letting go of a home that includes light-filled, modern living spaces and an open-plan kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and marble countertops.
The listing notes it's located near Las Flores Beach, while also being just a short drive from celebrity-favorite local haunts like Nobu and Soho House.
Anderson and Tommy had a whirlwind romance in the '90s. Four days after meeting, the two tied the knot on Feb. 19, 1995, during a beachside wedding. Over the course of their three-year relationship, the couple also became parents as they welcomed sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.
Brandon has followed in his famous mom's footsteps as an actor, appearing on Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Hills: New Beginnings.
In November 2021, he also launched his own clothing line titled Swingers Club, which is inspired by retro preppy golf wear. Anderson and Lee even reunited to support their son at the launch party in L.A.
"Golf is a huge part of my life and so is fashion," Brandon wrote on Instagram about the line. "Up until this point it's been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle I love and enjoy. I can't wait to show you what's coming next!"
Dylan is a model and musician. In addition to walking the runway and working with Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, he was previously in a band called Midnight Kids. He announced his departure from the band in January 2021, noting that he plans on "moving in a different musical direction."