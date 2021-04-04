This DIY Backyard Gazebo from Amazon Is Bound to Go Viral This Summer

The DIY kit comes with everything you need to build and install the gazebo, including pre-assembled panels, sliding doors, screws, and screw covers. According to the description, it will take two to three adults about a weekend's worth of work to build. The company has a video that shows step-by-step instructions for how to assemble it properly. There's no welding required, which means it's less likely to rust over time. But in case anything does happen to it, the Palram gazebo comes with a 10-year warranty.