These Versatile Glasses 'Make Any Drink, Even Soda, Look Terrific' — and They're on Sale for $4 Apiece
Whether you're prepping for a dinner party or you simply want to Netflix and chill with a beverage, having a drink in a proper glass instantly elevates any occasion. The best possible glass is one with a sturdy, heavy bottom, a tall profile, and reasonable price tag. And this elusive combination exists, according to more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers.
The Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (yes, they're actually made in Italy) come in a set of six. They each have a 12-ounce capacity, heavy bottoms to help prevent toppling, and a sleek, slightly tapered design that shoppers say is "simple but elegant." The glasses are narrow at only 2.5 inches in diameter, making them an ideal fit in smaller kitchens with limited cupboard space and are also an easy size to hold while chatting with friends.
The glasses are lead-free, dishwasher safe, and, best of all, they're currently on sale at Amazon thanks to a clickable coupon that instantly takes 25 percent off. This discount brings the price per glass down to just under $4.
Buy It! Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses, $22.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
One shopper raved that the glasses are "just what I was looking for" when they were searching around for a new set to suit their hosting needs and added that they're a "really good value." Another wrote that they "love these glasses" and that they're great for water, an array of cocktails, and they "make any drink, even soda, look terrific!"
And a third happy buyer shared that they host a lot of summer parties and "wanted real glass for tall, cool summer drinks," (think: Pimm's cup, mojitos, and a bubbly champagne spritzer). They said that these glasses "work just as we hoped" and added that they're "great quality [at a] great price."
Upgrade your serving game by ordering the Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses from Amazon while the discount coupon is still available today.