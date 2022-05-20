These Versatile Glasses 'Make Any Drink, Even Soda, Look Terrific' — and They're on Sale for $4 Apiece

The Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses (yes, they're actually made in Italy) come in a set of six. They each have a 12-ounce capacity, heavy bottoms to help prevent toppling, and a sleek, slightly tapered design that shoppers say is "simple but elegant." The glasses are narrow at only 2.5 inches in diameter, making them an ideal fit in smaller kitchens with limited cupboard space and are also an easy size to hold while chatting with friends.