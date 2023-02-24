'Instant Dream Home' Star Paige Mobley Engaged to Pro Basketball Player Kaleb Tarczewski

Paige Mobley is ready to say, "I do!"

The former America's Next Top Model contestant and her professional basketball player boyfriend Kaleb Tarczewski are engaged, Mobley confirms to PEOPLE.

"Kaleb and I met in the summer of 2021 while I was filming Netflix's Instant Dream Home," she says.

"Our relationship has felt like magic since the first date!"

Tarczewski popped the question to Mobley with a ring designed by Sean Eitani on Valentine's Day while the pair was in Tokyo.

"It was such a memorable moment. We are both so happy and excited for the future," says Mobley, adding, that the proposal took place in a beautiful garden in Tokyo.

"The whole experience felt like a movie, it was perfect. We spent the next few days enjoying the city and spending quality time together. Majority of our relationship is long distance, so it's been all the more special having this time together."

The actress appeared on cycle 23 of America's Next Top Model in 2016. She was the ninth contestant eliminated and placed seventh overall.

Since then, she's appeared on Netflix's Instant Dream Home which premiered in August where she was the show's special projects lead and created "detailed spaces, tied into each family's passions and pastimes, that promote togetherness and well-being" according to her bio on Netflix. "She teams up with the other designers to make dynamic renovations throughout each home."

The series follows host Danielle Brooks and a team of experts as they transform a deserving homeowner's residence into their ultimate dream home.

Her next project is starring opposite Cheri Oteri and Stephen Tobolowsky in the film, Love Virtually.

Tarczewski most recently played basketball for Olimpia Milano of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, a professional men's league in Italy.