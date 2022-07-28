Amazon Shoppers Say This Freezable Lunch Bag Is 'Perfect for the Beach,' and It's Only $16 Right Now
Heading to the beach, into the office, or back to school requires one common denominator: a lunch bag. And while it's certainly easy to toss a sandwich into a paper bag, it'll hardly be cold when it's time to eat a few hours later.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, and it's currently on sale. The lunch bag is designed with non-toxic freezable gel packs, so when you stick it in the freezer overnight, the walls of the bag will be totally frozen. Each bag measures 9.75 inches by 8.5 inches by 6.25 inches while open, giving you plenty of space to house the likes of prepared meals, salads, fruits, meats, vegetables, and beverages.
Unlike comparable lunch bags, this one can be folded down into a small, flat rectangle, making it easy to store when not in use. It's also outfitted with a zipper at the top — helping to lock in all the cold air — as well as a buckle handle attached to the back of the bag, so you can clip it onto backpacks and even strollers. Plus, you can rest easy knowing the bag's materials are free of toxins like BPA, phthalate, PVC, and lead.
Buy It! PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag, $15.61 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the lunch bag a five-star rating, noting that the "brilliant" bag is "perfect for the beach" and keeps items "very cold." Even students rave about the bag, with one writing: "It stays pretty cold so by the time I eat my meals they haven't gone warm and gross."
Another user expressed their adoration of the bag, writing: "This freezable lunch bag will change your ability to take lunch to work or anywhere!" They explained that they have the lunch bag in the freezer "at all times," noting that "it keeps food cold for hours." They finished off by saying: "This thing is efficient!"
Head to Amazon to get the PackIt Freezable Lunch Bag while it's 35 percent off.
