7 Amazon Home Finds to Elevate Your Living Space, According to Pacaso's Director of Interior Design
If a stunning, professionally decorated dream home is on your vision board, you'll be happy to know that it may be easier to recreate than you might think.
For starters, there is Pacaso — the buzzy new platform that makes luxury second home ownership more sustainable and cost efficient for buyers — already making major headway in several desirable markets (with Bravo's Altman Brothers and Ryan Serhant's savvy support in recent transactions) in less than two years.
With the expansion of its new modern contemporary home in sunny Los Cabos, we were inspired to tap Lynne Tocchet, Pacaso's director of interior design, for her expert tips on elevating your living space at any budget.
After all, we may not all be able to be co-owners of the dazzling five-bedroom, five-bathroom oasis in Mexico any time soon, but we can all shop at Amazon to easily spruce up our spaces with designer-approved decor.
Tocchet's best tip for decorating your home? Less is more.
"Declutter and stay simple. Be thoughtful about what you add to your space and add a few key items strategically placed to give the space an overall feeling of sophistication and purpose," she tells PEOPLE.
"And remember, when selecting items, not everything has to be a rockstar! In order to pull a space together effectively, it's important to realize that each item plays a role. You don't always select your favorite standalone barstool, chair, or lamp — but instead, look at how each item works to create the complete vision."
And with that, she let us in on the budget-friendly Amazon items that she's a fan of.
When it comes to wall art, Tocchet suggests looking for beachy elements that inspire relaxation, if it fits the mood of the space. These seagrass fans are a steal for under $70 (be sure to click that on-page coupon for extra savings) for the set of three.
"This is an unexpected and exciting way to increase the movement and life in any space. Due to their natural color and shape, they're cohesive in so many vignettes, and since their size is ultra customizable, they work almost anywhere," she remarks.
Buy It! Madeterra Seagrass Fan Wall Art, $66.45 with coupon (orig. $69.95); amazon.com
Other earthy elements that received Tocchet's nod of approval include this large wicker basket, a handmade organic wooden bowl (a perfect catchall for keys and remotes that also doubles as striking decor), and a cozy, well-made throw blanket in a soft, neutral shade.
"A large wicker basket does wonders functionally for a living space. It can house blankets to cozy up on the sofa, or even store pool towels when placed outside. The natural color of the wicker adds warmth and texture right where you need it," she says.
Shop all of Tocchet's top Amazon home finds below, and start decorating your living space like a pro.
Buy It! Deco 79 Seagrass Wicker Basket, $46.57; amazon.com
Buy It! Chunky Knit Blanket Throw, $94.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bare Decor Wooden Decorative Bowl, $64.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Jimena 2-Piece Sculpture Set, $226; amazon.com
Buy It! Regina Andrew Flower Coral On Crystal Base, $100; amazon.com
Buy It! Cyan Design Gondola Tray, $249.95; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Oprah-Approved Always Pan Is on Sale for Just a Few More Days in Several Popular Colors
- 7 Amazon Home Finds to Elevate Your Living Space, According to Pacaso's Director of Interior Design
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Vacuum Is 'Better Than Dyson' — and It's Under $100
- 8 Amazon Finds from Small Businesses to Buy Right Now Now, According to Tia Mowry