Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne List L.A. Home for $4.8 Million — See Inside!

The two-bedroom and three-bathroom condo is housed on the tenth floor of Sierra Towers in West Hollywood

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 11, 2023 11:36 PM
Photo: getty; Tyler Hogan

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are ready to part ways with their Los Angeles condominium.

After announcing their plan to return to the United Kingdom permanently and sharing that they have begun work on a 10-part series called Home to Roost about the move, the couple has placed their two-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the market for $4.795 million.

Tyler Hogan

The condo is listed by Jonath Wilson and Josh Greer of Carolwood Estates and is on the northwest corner of the tenth floor of Sierra Towers in West Hollywood.

According to Dirt, the 31-story high-rise building offers amenities such as a pool, spa, and gym and has housed the likes of Sandra Bullock, Matthew Perry, Adam Sandler, Cher, and Courteney Cox. The luxury real estate website explains that Ozzy, 74, and Sharon, 70, purchased the unit at $4 million in the spring of 2014 and that it was primarily occupied by their daughter Kelly Osbourne.

Tyler Hogan

The listing adds that the unit was renovated and boasts an impressive 2,300-square-foot open living area with a built-in entertainment center and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a gorgeous view of the California hills.

In its exterior lies a spacious outdoor terrace adorned with its own seating space that includes a sofa and table that match the all-white cabinetry and silvery appliances in the kitchen.

Tyler Hogan

The indoor dining area contains a simar color scheme with a clear, rectangular table, white chairs, and cream-colored curtains.

The primary suite also contains a view of the outdoors and features a light blue ceiling adorned with the painting of white clouds. According to Dirt, the suite has a walk-in closet, a private balcony, and a spa-inspired bath with dual vanities and a soaking tub and shower.

Tyler Hogan

While Home to Roost has yet to receive an official release date, Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning, shared in a news release that the reality series promises to give an inside look at Ozzy and Sharon re-starting their lives in rural Buckinghamshire, around 45 miles west of London.

"I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving, and honest insight into their new life in the UK," said Sillery.

