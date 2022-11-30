Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Curses Out Actor Who Was Taking Pictures with Fans on Property: 'Scammer'

The owner of the infamous A Christmas Story house was not quite in the holiday spirit earlier this week.

In a video posted by TMZ, actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the 1983 Christmas comedy — gets cursed out by the property's owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the house's front steps.

"Get the f— off my house," Jones yells at the actor repeatedly in the clip. The camera pans to Anaya standing on the steps as a line of fans wait to take pictures with him. Jones approaches the actor and tells him to "get away from my property" and to "never come here again."

The Plain Dealer, Scott Shaw/AP Photo

As Anaya slowly backs away from the famous house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio, Jones yells, "You are such a scammer!"

Jones put the home up for sale on November 14, and Anaya publicly expressed his interest in buying the iconic property soon after. In the video, Jones accuses Anaya of using a website to try and "get people to donate and stuff" and tells the actor, "You guys ain't gonna buy this place. I'm never selling it to you."

MGM/Shutterstock

Following the incident, Jones apologized for his behavior.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself. However, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a Go Fund Me campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house," he wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

He continued, "I have no association with any Go Fund Me campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house." He clarified that any future sale will only be negotiated with "qualified buyers through my real estate broker."

HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection

On November 17, Anaya revealed to TMZ that he and other cast members were interested in purchasing the property. "It only makes sense to have the cast run the show," he told the outlet.

He added that he and his fellow cast members have their fans in mind while considering the purchase, since many of them have expressed their concerns — in a Facebook group called "A Christmas Story Family" — about the nostalgic home's future in the hands of new owners.

Fans are especially excited over the A Christmas Story franchise following the release of the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, which premiered on November 17 on HBO Max. The movie welcomed back original actors including Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella and Anaya himself.