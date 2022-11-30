Owner of 'A Christmas Story' House Curses Out Actor Who Was Taking Pictures with Fans on Property: 'Scammer'

The homeowner has since apologized to actor Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the iconic holiday movie

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 04:53 PM
Yano Anaya in attendance for The Camp: A FANmily Reunion Celebrity Meet and Greet, The Hilton Peachtree City Hotel, Peachtree City, GA May 29, 2021.
Photo: Derek Storm/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News, Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum

The owner of the infamous A Christmas Story house was not quite in the holiday spirit earlier this week.

In a video posted by TMZ, actor Yano Anaya — who played Grover Dill in the 1983 Christmas comedy — gets cursed out by the property's owner, Brian Jones, for taking pictures with fans on the house's front steps.

"Get the f— off my house," Jones yells at the actor repeatedly in the clip. The camera pans to Anaya standing on the steps as a line of fans wait to take pictures with him. Jones approaches the actor and tells him to "get away from my property" and to "never come here again."

A leg lamp glows in the window of the Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood Nov. 14, 2006. Brian Jones has restored the three-story, wood-frame house to its appearance in the movie and will open it for tours beginning Saturday.
The Plain Dealer, Scott Shaw/AP Photo

As Anaya slowly backs away from the famous house, which is located in Cleveland, Ohio, Jones yells, "You are such a scammer!"

Jones put the home up for sale on November 14, and Anaya publicly expressed his interest in buying the iconic property soon after. In the video, Jones accuses Anaya of using a website to try and "get people to donate and stuff" and tells the actor, "You guys ain't gonna buy this place. I'm never selling it to you."

Peter Billingsley Rollout
MGM/Shutterstock

Following the incident, Jones apologized for his behavior.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself. However, it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a Go Fund Me campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house," he wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

He continued, "I have no association with any Go Fund Me campaign. I am not selling the house through Go Fund Me, so fans should not contribute to that fund under false pretenses, thinking their money is going toward buying the house." He clarified that any future sale will only be negotiated with "qualified buyers through my real estate broker."

A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS, US poster, Peter Billingsley, 2022.
HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection

On November 17, Anaya revealed to TMZ that he and other cast members were interested in purchasing the property. "It only makes sense to have the cast run the show," he told the outlet.

He added that he and his fellow cast members have their fans in mind while considering the purchase, since many of them have expressed their concerns — in a Facebook group called "A Christmas Story Family" — about the nostalgic home's future in the hands of new owners.

Fans are especially excited over the A Christmas Story franchise following the release of the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, which premiered on November 17 on HBO Max. The movie welcomed back original actors including Peter Billingsley, Ian Petrella and Anaya himself.

Related Articles
Yano Anaya
'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market
a christmas story
See What Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and the Cast of A Christmas Story Are Up to Now
Christmas Story House
The Iconic Cleveland Home from 'A Christmas Story' Is for Sale
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
The Santa Clause, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The 50 Best Christmas Movies to Stream
Ralphie Returns! Peter Billingsley Is a Dad on a Mission in A Christmas Story Christmas First Look
Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas' : Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Royal Christmas
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch Now
Katie holmes
Katie Holmes Bundles Up in N.Y.C., Plus Florence Pugh, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Matthew McConaughey speaks at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room
From Gun Control Advocacy to Meals on Wheels, How Matthew McConaughey Uses His Platform For Good
Amazon Black Friday Television Deals Roundup
The 41 Best Black Friday Television Deals at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $80
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Rehearses for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Plus Zac Efron, Mariah Carey and More
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig Channels James Bond, Plus Kate Hudson, Emily Ratajkowski, Chrissy Teigen and More
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More
Shaquille O'Neal
Every Time Shaquille O'Neal Was Amazing to His Fans
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More