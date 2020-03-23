Overstock Marked Down Thousands of Items by Up to 70% — but the Sale Ends Soon

Image zoom Overstock

You’re probably doing more shopping for at-home office essentials than you’ve ever done before, and in a happy coincidence, many home goods retailers are running sales right now.

Whether you’re looking for a compact desk to fit your small apartment, a comfortable desk chair that offers ample lumbar support, or all-new living room furniture having just realized you hate the layout, Overstock has you covered. The massive retailer is currently running its Semi-Annual Sale, offering thousands of home goods and furniture for 70 percent off and free shipping on orders of $45 or more.

On top of these discounts, you can score extra savings on select brands and categories, like an additional 20 percent off select patio and outdoor furniture and another 30 percent off select rugs. You can even shop top-rated bedding with thousands of glowing reviews, beloved mattresses, and kitchen appliances for much less — but you’ll have to act fast because today is the last day of this impressive sale.

In addition to the Semi-Annual Sale, Overstock continually offers Flash Deals, with new markdowns every day at noon ET. With so many ways to save, your home is about to get the makeover you finally have the time and attention span for. Shop best-selling home office, living room, kitchen, bedroom, and more essentials below for up to 70 percent off while you can.

Best Home Office Sales

Porch & Den Voges Ergonomic Home Office Chair, $68.59 (orig. $106.99); overstock.com

Expedition Mesh/ Black Leatherette Office Chair, $155.69 (orig. $457); overstock.com

Simple Living Como Modern Writing Desk, $133.19 (orig. $163.99); overstock.com

Carbon Loft Rapha Computer Desk Table Tray Laptop Stand Riser, $23.79 (orig. $33.99); overstock.com

Intensive Use 300 lb. Rated High Back Black LeatherSoft Multifunction Chair, $365.39 (orig. $755); overstock.com

EdgeMod Ralston Writing and Office Desk, Wood Finish, $40.59 (orig. $97.49); overstock.com

Space Solutions 18″ Deep 2-drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Black, $78.99 (orig. $88.99); overstock.com

Best Living Room Furniture Sales

Carson Carrington Takajarvi Mid-century Modern TV Stand, $116.02 (orig. $136.49); overstock.com

Moro Handcrafted Modern Cotton Pouf by Christopher Knight Home, $51.80 (orig. $62.99); overstock.com

Holly & Martin Zhori Mid-century Modern Bar Cart, $150.29 (orig. $185.86); overstock.com

Abbyson Dutch Industrial 5-tier Bookcase, $291.59 (orig. $397.99); overstock.com

Carson Carrington Mid-Century Linen Sofa and Loveseat, Grey Linen, $504.04 (orig. $857.49); overstock.com

Carbon Loft Magie Brown Coffee Table, $259.64 (orig. $399.99); overstock.com

Daniella 1-drawer Wood Accent Console Sofa Table by iNSPIRE Q Bold, Sky Blue, $74.69 (orig. $132.99); overstock.com

Best Decor Sales

Furniture of America Revo Industrial 31-inch Metal Wall Mirror, $108.79 (orig. $143.15); overstock.com

Decorative Harrell 18-inch Poly or Feather Down Filled Throw Pillow, $21.59 (orig. $65); overstock.com

Emma Embossed Glass Table Lamp, $57.37 (orig. $85.99); overstock.com

Wool Mongolian Lamb Fur Decorative Throw Pillow, $56.69–$80.36 (orig. $78–$114); overstock.com

Carson Carrington Tova 12-light Sputnik Chandelier, $275.84–$277.16 (orig. $399); overstock.com

Boon FakeFur Throw & 2 Pillow Shell Combo Set, $39.59–$53.99 (orig. $44.99–$59.99); overstock.com

Best Mattress Sales

Slumber Solutions Choose Your Comfort 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $359.99–$575.99 (orig. $639.98–$1,015.98); overstock.com

OSleep 14-inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $255.14–$466.64 (orig. $529.99–$944.99); overstock.com

Lucid Comfort Collection 10-inch SureCool Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $193.94–$405.94 (orig. $274.99–$629.99); overstock.com

Priage by Zinus 9 inch Easy-to-Assemble Box Spring, $84.39–$159.99 (orig. $105.49–$199.99); overstock.com

Jenna 10-inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Mattress, $163.79–$365.84 (orig. $442–$770); overstock.com

Best Bedroom Sales

Spa Luxe Cool Touch Moisture Wicking Mattress Pad, King, $58.44 (orig. $142); overstock.com

Vilano Series Ultra Soft Extra Deep Pocket 6-piece Bed Sheet Set, $22.04–$40.49 (orig. $28.99–$44.99); overstock.com

The Curated Nomad Clementina Ivory Cotton Printed Chenille 3-piece Comforter Set, $92.69–$109.79 (orig. $129.99–$159.99); overstock.com

Soft Essentials Ultra-soft 6-piece Deep Pocket Bed Sheet Set, $23.17–$44.99 (orig. $99.99); overstock.com

Carson Carrington Christian 8-drawer Dresser, $342.42 (orig. $589.99); overstock.com

Best Bathroom Sales

Porch & Den Jay Teak Corner Table, $101.99 (orig. $126.49); overstock.com

Tower Toilet Paper Stand with Tray by Yamazaki Home, $29.32–$42.07 (orig. $34.49–$44.49); overstock.com

Superior Luxurious 100-percent Combed Cotton Unisex Terry Bath Robe, $37.75–$43.64 (orig. $48.49); overstock.com

Classic Turkish Towel Cotton Ribbed Bath Sheet Towel Set of 3, $53.54–$54.82 (orig. $62.99–$67.99); overstock.com

Mohawk Imperial Bath Rug, $67.99–$69.27 (orig. $92.99); overstock.com

Best Kitchen and Dining Sales

Tali Reclaimed Wood Extendable Kitchen Island by iNSPIRE Q Classic, $1,036.34–$1,534.49 (orig. $1,695.99–$2,101.49); overstock.com

Furniture of America Dika Farmhouse Brown 2-door Cabinet Baker’s Rack; $241.53 (orig. $319.99); overstock.com

Happimess Marco Rectangular 10.5-Gallon Double Bucket Trash Can with Soft-Close Lid, $106.19 (orig. $145.99); overstock.com

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $65.69 (orig. $72.99); overstock.com

Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Titanium 12 Piece Cutlery Set With Block, $92.24 (orig. $116.22); overstock.com

Best Rugs on Sale

Tamworth Area Rug 9′ x 12′ Grey, $149.59 (orig. $632); overstock.com

The Curated Nomad Brannan Tribal Geo Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug, $99.19–$197.59 (orig. $282.50–$565); overstock.com

Safavieh Porcello Sanije Modern Moroccan Rug, $31.59–$363.99 (orig. $165–$1,540); overstock.com

NuLoom Alexa Double Natural Soft Sheepskin Wool Shag Rug, 1’6″ x 5′ 6″, $92.79 (orig. $235); overstock.com

Best Outdoor Furniture Sales

Santa Monica Outdoor 3-Piece Oval Bistro Chat Set by Christopher Knight Home, $136.99–$205.68 (orig. $226.49–$249.49); overstock.com

Safavieh Kerman Grey Wash Acacia Wood 5-piece Outdoor Dining Table Set, $257.84 (orig. $691.20); overstock.com

Safavieh Outdoor Living Newport Cart-Wheel Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chair, $278.99 (orig. $702); overstock.com

Cayuse Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair by Christopher Knight Home, $283.99 (orig. $354.99); overstock.com

