Overstock Marked Down Thousands of Items by Up to 70% — but the Sale Ends Soon

Shop best-selling furniture and home essentials for much, much less
You’re probably doing more shopping for at-home office essentials than you’ve ever done before, and in a happy coincidence, many home goods retailers are running sales right now.
Whether you’re looking for a compact desk to fit your small apartment, a comfortable desk chair that offers ample lumbar support, or all-new living room furniture having just realized you hate the layout, Overstock has you covered. The massive retailer is currently running its Semi-Annual Sale, offering thousands of home goods and furniture for 70 percent off and free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
On top of these discounts, you can score extra savings on select brands and categories, like an additional 20 percent off select patio and outdoor furniture and another 30 percent off select rugs. You can even shop top-rated bedding with thousands of glowing reviews, beloved mattresses, and kitchen appliances for much less — but you’ll have to act fast because today is the last day of this impressive sale.
In addition to the Semi-Annual Sale, Overstock continually offers Flash Deals, with new markdowns every day at noon ET. With so many ways to save, your home is about to get the makeover you finally have the time and attention span for. Shop best-selling home office, living room, kitchen, bedroom, and more essentials below for up to 70 percent off while you can.
Best Home Office Sales
- Porch & Den Voges Ergonomic Home Office Chair, $68.59 (orig. $106.99); overstock.com
- Expedition Mesh/ Black Leatherette Office Chair, $155.69 (orig. $457); overstock.com
- Simple Living Como Modern Writing Desk, $133.19 (orig. $163.99); overstock.com
- Carbon Loft Rapha Computer Desk Table Tray Laptop Stand Riser, $23.79 (orig. $33.99); overstock.com
- Intensive Use 300 lb. Rated High Back Black LeatherSoft Multifunction Chair, $365.39 (orig. $755); overstock.com
- EdgeMod Ralston Writing and Office Desk, Wood Finish, $40.59 (orig. $97.49); overstock.com
- Space Solutions 18″ Deep 2-drawer Mobile File Cabinet, Black, $78.99 (orig. $88.99); overstock.com
Best Living Room Furniture Sales
- Carson Carrington Takajarvi Mid-century Modern TV Stand, $116.02 (orig. $136.49); overstock.com
- Moro Handcrafted Modern Cotton Pouf by Christopher Knight Home, $51.80 (orig. $62.99); overstock.com
- Holly & Martin Zhori Mid-century Modern Bar Cart, $150.29 (orig. $185.86); overstock.com
- Abbyson Dutch Industrial 5-tier Bookcase, $291.59 (orig. $397.99); overstock.com
- Carson Carrington Mid-Century Linen Sofa and Loveseat, Grey Linen, $504.04 (orig. $857.49); overstock.com
- Carbon Loft Magie Brown Coffee Table, $259.64 (orig. $399.99); overstock.com
- Daniella 1-drawer Wood Accent Console Sofa Table by iNSPIRE Q Bold, Sky Blue, $74.69 (orig. $132.99); overstock.com
Best Decor Sales
- Furniture of America Revo Industrial 31-inch Metal Wall Mirror, $108.79 (orig. $143.15); overstock.com
- Decorative Harrell 18-inch Poly or Feather Down Filled Throw Pillow, $21.59 (orig. $65); overstock.com
- Emma Embossed Glass Table Lamp, $57.37 (orig. $85.99); overstock.com
- Wool Mongolian Lamb Fur Decorative Throw Pillow, $56.69–$80.36 (orig. $78–$114); overstock.com
- Carson Carrington Tova 12-light Sputnik Chandelier, $275.84–$277.16 (orig. $399); overstock.com
- Boon FakeFur Throw & 2 Pillow Shell Combo Set, $39.59–$53.99 (orig. $44.99–$59.99); overstock.com
Best Mattress Sales
- Slumber Solutions Choose Your Comfort 14-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $359.99–$575.99 (orig. $639.98–$1,015.98); overstock.com
- OSleep 14-inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $255.14–$466.64 (orig. $529.99–$944.99); overstock.com
- Lucid Comfort Collection 10-inch SureCool Luxury Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $193.94–$405.94 (orig. $274.99–$629.99); overstock.com
- Priage by Zinus 9 inch Easy-to-Assemble Box Spring, $84.39–$159.99 (orig. $105.49–$199.99); overstock.com
- Jenna 10-inch Euro Top Pocket Spring Mattress, $163.79–$365.84 (orig. $442–$770); overstock.com
Best Bedroom Sales
- Spa Luxe Cool Touch Moisture Wicking Mattress Pad, King, $58.44 (orig. $142); overstock.com
- Vilano Series Ultra Soft Extra Deep Pocket 6-piece Bed Sheet Set, $22.04–$40.49 (orig. $28.99–$44.99); overstock.com
- The Curated Nomad Clementina Ivory Cotton Printed Chenille 3-piece Comforter Set, $92.69–$109.79 (orig. $129.99–$159.99); overstock.com
- Soft Essentials Ultra-soft 6-piece Deep Pocket Bed Sheet Set, $23.17–$44.99 (orig. $99.99); overstock.com
- Carson Carrington Christian 8-drawer Dresser, $342.42 (orig. $589.99); overstock.com
Best Bathroom Sales
- Porch & Den Jay Teak Corner Table, $101.99 (orig. $126.49); overstock.com
- Tower Toilet Paper Stand with Tray by Yamazaki Home, $29.32–$42.07 (orig. $34.49–$44.49); overstock.com
- Superior Luxurious 100-percent Combed Cotton Unisex Terry Bath Robe, $37.75–$43.64 (orig. $48.49); overstock.com
- Classic Turkish Towel Cotton Ribbed Bath Sheet Towel Set of 3, $53.54–$54.82 (orig. $62.99–$67.99); overstock.com
- Mohawk Imperial Bath Rug, $67.99–$69.27 (orig. $92.99); overstock.com
Best Kitchen and Dining Sales
- Tali Reclaimed Wood Extendable Kitchen Island by iNSPIRE Q Classic, $1,036.34–$1,534.49 (orig. $1,695.99–$2,101.49); overstock.com
- Furniture of America Dika Farmhouse Brown 2-door Cabinet Baker’s Rack; $241.53 (orig. $319.99); overstock.com
- Happimess Marco Rectangular 10.5-Gallon Double Bucket Trash Can with Soft-Close Lid, $106.19 (orig. $145.99); overstock.com
- Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $65.69 (orig. $72.99); overstock.com
- Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Titanium 12 Piece Cutlery Set With Block, $92.24 (orig. $116.22); overstock.com
Best Rugs on Sale
- Tamworth Area Rug 9′ x 12′ Grey, $149.59 (orig. $632); overstock.com
- The Curated Nomad Brannan Tribal Geo Indoor/ Outdoor Area Rug, $99.19–$197.59 (orig. $282.50–$565); overstock.com
- Safavieh Porcello Sanije Modern Moroccan Rug, $31.59–$363.99 (orig. $165–$1,540); overstock.com
- NuLoom Alexa Double Natural Soft Sheepskin Wool Shag Rug, 1’6″ x 5′ 6″, $92.79 (orig. $235); overstock.com
Best Outdoor Furniture Sales
- Santa Monica Outdoor 3-Piece Oval Bistro Chat Set by Christopher Knight Home, $136.99–$205.68 (orig. $226.49–$249.49); overstock.com
- Safavieh Kerman Grey Wash Acacia Wood 5-piece Outdoor Dining Table Set, $257.84 (orig. $691.20); overstock.com
- Safavieh Outdoor Living Newport Cart-Wheel Adjustable Chaise Lounge Chair, $278.99 (orig. $702); overstock.com
- Cayuse Outdoor Wicker Tear Drop Hanging Chair by Christopher Knight Home, $283.99 (orig. $354.99); overstock.com
