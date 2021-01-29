Nearly four in 10 also said that Scandinavian design — known for its clean lines and cozy textures — was an influence in their home decor changes

Over 70 Percent of Americans Are Planning on Redecorating Their Home This Year, Study Finds

Seven in 10 Americans are taking their decor game to a whole new level in 2021.

According to a new study, a full 55% of Americans made a significant change to their home decor in 2020 — and 71% also said that, after a 2020 during which they spent more time at home than ever, they're planning to take the project to the next level in the new year.

Expect several trendy design features to take up residence in Americans' homes this year, including smart furniture (34%), natural elements (31%) and colorful statement art (28%), which were among the most coveted interior features respondents want to incorporate in the new year.

Sustainable design (26%) and light-colored woods (26%) also featured prominently in respondents' redesign plans.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Puffy with a panel of 2,000 nationally representative Americans, the survey also looked at the styles and items most key to creating respondents' dream dwellings.

Top decor style shifts pursued by respondents in 2020 included making over a room in modern (35%), traditional (22%) and mid-century modern (12%) design styles.

Eclectic (9%) and minimalist (9%) styles also made an impression, and it's likely these will continue to be popular in the new year..

While a change of scenery was sorely needed for 11% of respondents, it wasn't the top reason respondents reported changing up their interiors.

Nor was a desire to have a space that better served them for the new functions that their places of residence have taken on this crazy year (12%) — a challenge that anyone currently working from home can probably identify with.

Instead, craving a home with more luxurious items (28%) and creating a place that felt more like a sanctuary (25%) were actually the motivations respondents cited most often when asked why they wanted to change up their space.

Nearly four in 10 also said that Scandinavian design — known for its clean lines and cozy textures — was an influence in their home decor changes.

Coziness is indeed a priority for many respondents, with 78% saying that when it comes to decor, coziness is more important than anything else.

And the interior revamps they already made in 2020 seem to have had the intended effect for 73% of respondents, who agreed with the statement, "My home is my sanctuary."