Over 50 Percent of Americans Say They Invested in Renovating Their Outdoor Space This Past Year

A survey found that half of those polled have invested in new plants and garden updates as well as new outdoor seating over the past year

Three-quarters of American homeowners said their outdoor space was indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

The study polled 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space to analyze how they've been finding solace during the pandemic, and the results found respondents are spending 14 hours a week outside — an increase of three hours a week in the pre-pandemic days.

One in five (19%) respondents might as well classify spending time outside as a part-time job, citing they spend upwards of 20 hours a week soaking up the sun.

Seventy-three percent of respondents said spending more time outdoors has been therapeutic for them – and 70% also said improving their spaces has become a new hobby of theirs.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of lawn care company TruGreen, the survey found that half of those polled have invested in new plants and garden updates as well as new outdoor seating over the past year.

Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed also agreed that the exterior of a home has become more important due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From these items to lawn maintenance products, equipment and professional maintenance, respondents spent an average of $1,910.99 on their outdoor spaces this past year.

The average respondent spent $414.67 on new outdoor furniture over the past year and $377.49 on outdoor entertaining equipment like grills and fire pits.

Four in 10 have also purchased a fire pit or outdoor fireplace, and new lawn care products. Twenty-eight percent of respondents even purchased a playground for their little ones and 19% have invested in a pool.

Just over six in 10 respondents said they've been keeping up with the Joneses by using their neighbor's outdoor space as inspiration for their own.

The survey also found that 61% of respondents said the pandemic has brought their neighbors closer together.

All of these updates seem to have paid off for over half of pollsters, as 55% said they feel like they have the best space on the block.

Half of the respondents shared they've hosted socially distanced get-togethers with friends and family and 47% said their kids have maintained a sense of normalcy by still having recess time while remote learning.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed have also frequently stepped outside to find some peace and quiet for themselves.

Respondents have also used the great outdoors as a home gym (43%), an office (31%) and even a pop-up movie theater (20%).