10 Pieces of Furniture on Amazon You’ll Have to See to Believe — Including a Stick Figure Lamp
Yes, Amazon is a one-stop shop for practical furniture and appliances, but it also carries some of the most unique home goods on the market. With that in mind, we scoured the site for the quirkiest tables, chairs, storage, and light fixtures we could find — and the results didn’t disappoint.
Some of our picks, like the Hroome Modern Decorative Floor Lamp, are more subtle than others, but they’re all incredibly distinctive. As eccentric as they might be, the pieces have amassed dozens of five-star ratings from shoppers who were willing to take the plunge.
These are the 10 most outrageous pieces of furniture to shop on Amazon now. Prices start at $40 for this glittery inflatable chair and reach a whopping $1,070 for the Zuri Furniture Tada 5-Drawer Mirrored Modern Chest, a topsy-turvy dresser that could’ve been plucked straight from Alice in Wonderland.
Animal-themed furniture appears on the list more than once, but each piece has its own style. The Bits and Pieces Decorative Bear Side Table will give an indoor or outdoor space a rustic touch, while the adorable Keiki Rosie Velvet Elephant Ottoman is both childlike and elevated. Other options, like the Best Master Furniture High Heel Faux Leather Shoe Chair, look like they belong in an episode of MTV Cribs.
If you’re on the hunt for a smart home splurge, check out the Sobro Smart Side Table, which has a built-in cooler drawer, bluetooth speakers, wireless charging pad, and sleek LED lighting. Though it’s full of futuristic features, its wood trimmings will make it look right at home in any room.
Even celebrity-loved brands are in on the unique furniture trend. Take the Garret Tufted Velvet Chaise Lounge by Christopher Knight Home, the brand behind Oprah’s now-famous patio chairs. It looks more like a magic carpet than a lounger, and reviewers love its ergonomic shape. “It’s extremely comfortable and totally goes with the ‘chill out’ vibe I have going for the room it’s been placed in,” one wrote.
Keep scrolling for more must-see outrageous furniture from Amazon. After the year we’ve had, adding a bit of whimsy to your home might not be such a bad idea.
10 Pieces of Furniture on Amazon You'll Have to See to Believe — Including a Stick Figure Lamp
