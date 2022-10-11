If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Amazon's outlet is the best place to score hidden deals on just about anything you're searching for. This holds true even during major sales days — and in fact, those outlet markdowns might be better than ever during the new Prime Early Access Sale.

The Amazon sale, running October 11 and 12, is bringing huge savings on Apple products, coveted kitchen appliances, and everything in between. On par with Prime Day and Black Friday, and with deals for Prime members only, it's the perfect chance to get ahead on buying what you need for the holiday season, whether that's gifts or hosting essentials. It's also a great time to get the things you'll use every day — like top-notch furniture.

We've been scouring Amazon for the best deals in every category and from every major brand, we didn't forget about the outlet. Packed with furniture sales, the outlet has stylish picks for every room of the house for up to 72 percent off. We're talking incredible savings on Stone & Beam, Christopher Knight, Baxton Studio, and many more popular labels, and prices start at under $30.

Whether you've got your eyes peeled for living room upgrades, new kitchen seating, a bedroom refresh, home office staples, or organizational basics that still look chic, we've listed them below — and they're all at wildly affordable prices. However, there's no telling how long outlet deals will last, and the Prime Early Access sale ends tomorrow. So if you see something you love, make sure you head to checkout right away.

Amazon

Best Living Room and Kitchen Furniture Deals

Most of us spend a huge amount of time between the living room and kitchen, so these spaces should be ones you love to be in. If that's not the case, it's time to consider updating the room's aesthetic, and maybe replacing uncomfortable or non-functional pieces.

We're loving some stunning velvet dining chairs that are hiding in the outlet, including this CangLong mid-century chair that comes in a blush shade and this Versanora pick with an even more eye-catching structure. Both combine soft velvet fabric with elements of vintage flair and modern touches, like geometric metal legs or cutouts.

If you have a small space — or just love multipurpose furniture — try out a chic and stylish daybed for the living room that not only provides comfy seating, but also transforms effortlessly into a bonus sleeping space for guests (or naps!). With the twin-size trundle bed and the couch above, it can actually accommodate two sleepers. And if your living room seating is already covered, you can add this daybed to a sunroom, office, or guest room.

If you need somewhere new to set your meals, we also found a deal on a beautiful deep wood dining table with bench seating that reviewers call "perfect for small places." Or, if you prefer to snack in front of your favorite shows (no judgment here), there's a set of two wood TV tables for 61 percent off — one of the best deals on our list.

Amazon

Best Bedroom and Office Furniture Deals

The bedroom should be a sanctuary, so if it's in need of a revitalization, we've found some furniture deals to help. Likewise, if you work from a home office, essentials like desks and swivel chairs can make all that remote work a lot more comfortable, and they're on sale too. Outlet prices and the Prime Early Access Sale are putting many of these picks under $100, so you might be able to snag a few new pieces.

First, pick up a new work surface, like this sleek and modern desk that combines walnut wood and black metal legs for a professional look. It features clean lines and won't take up much space at less than 5 feet long and 3 feet wide, and it has a bonus top shelf for a monitor or supplies. At 72 percent off, it's the biggest outlet sale we've seen so far.

You can also buy a desk chair to go with it. Now priced at just $61, it's praised as "comfortable and good quality" by reviewers.

For the bedroom, you can grab a cozy and vibrant new armchair for reading, plus a modern and elegant platform bed frame for just $162. As one reviewer raved, "It was very easy to put together, even by myself," and later added, "I have actually never been more comfortable. I like this frame much more than the solid platform bed I'd used for ten years."

Amazon

Best Storage and Organization Furniture Deals

Last up, the furniture we probably all need — and put off buying the most. Storage pieces may not be as glamorous, exciting, or fun to buy as a new armchair or chic bed frame, but they're essential to keeping spaces put together and tidy, and helping to make sure you can always find what you're looking for, too. In Amazon's outlet, not only can you find great deals on organizational pieces and storage furniture, but attractive ones at that.

For the entryway, we're eyeing up this bench that doubles as shoe storage (or anything else you can think of). It's made from an attractive solid pine and can hold 250 pounds, so it's fully functional as a bench for putting on and taking off shoes.

You can also pick up this stunning and small-space friendly bookshelf from East Oak. A stylish way to display books, picture frames, and knickknacks, the small shelf uses alternating wood panels for a unique look that pulls in attention. One reviewer attested, "The shelves are the perfect size for my belongings and look great."

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals:

There's plenty more where that came from. Shop more of our picks for the best furniture on sale at Amazon below, or scroll through Amazon's outlet for more sneaky savings from the Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

Amazon

