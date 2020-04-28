Image zoom

While most of us are spending more time at home than ever, we’ve been staying busy with puzzles, baking from scratch, and overall making the most of our time indoors. But with warmer weather on the horizon, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t ready to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. So if you’re lucky enough to have outdoor space at your disposal, why not add to the fun with a new yard game?

Just like the smell of cooking on the grill brings to mind days spent relaxing in the sun, yard games are an essential part of the warmer months. And right now, thanks to Wayfair’s Save Big Give Back sale, you can get up to 50 percent off a huge selection of yard games that’ll make your time outdoors even better. What’s more, Wayfair's donating 10 percent of all profits to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

These aren’t just the types of games you likely remember from childhood — though Wayfair has those, too. (Looking at you, Tic Tac Toe.) The markdowns include outdoor games and activities suited for the entire family. Whether you decide to stick to the classics and have a croquet tournament, or switch it up with an Instagram-worthy game of inflatable bowling, there’s something for everyone.

Social distancing doesn’t have to be boring. And with these discounts, now you have a reason to quit scrolling through TikTok, go outside, and have some fun in the comfort of your own backyard.

We even gave you a head start by rounding up the 10 best outdoor games and activities on sale at Wayfair now. Any of the options listed below are sure to elevate your backyard fun.