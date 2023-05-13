These 11 Outdoor Entertaining Essentials from Amazon Are Summer Must-Haves, and Prices Start at $14

Refresh your outdoor living space with fire pits, string lights, lawn games, and more

By
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on May 13, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Entertaining Essentials Tout
Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez

Now that the weather is starting to warm up, there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor entertaining. If your outdoor living space isn't quite ready for hosting gatherings for your family and friends just yet, now's the perfect time to usher in the new season by outfitting it with a couple of new pieces.

It doesn't take much to transform a backyard, patio, or deck. Whether you're hosting a brunch, a Memorial Day BBQ, or just a casual get-together, Amazon has a ton of outdoor finds that you can scoop up to create an outdoor oasis for entertaining. Don't know where to start? We've compiled a list of summer must-haves that start at just $14.

11 Entertaining Essentials to Shop at Amazon

Nothing says outdoor fun like gathering around a fire. A great way to make the most out of your outdoor space is with a fire pit. For a classic look, check out this black cross-weave version. Whether relaxing with your family after a long day or hosting a weekend get-together, it will see you through many occasions. Plus, it's perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere, making s'mores, or warming up on a cool evening. At 36 inches across, it's ideal for large groups, and this model comes with a screen to keep errant sparks contained.

Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit
Amazon

Buy It! Sunnydaze Black Crossweave Large Outdoor Fire Pit, $199 (orig. $248.99); amazon.com

String lights are one of the best and most inexpensive ways to sprinkle a bit of magic into an outdoor entertainment space. They not only elevate the overall aesthetic, but they're also a very practical way to add a touch of light to any area. These popular globe-shaped lights can stand up to wind and rain and come with 25 bulbs (and two spares) on a 25-foot string. They're easy to hang and they'll look great over your patio, terrace, or deck.

More than 25,000 Amazon shoppers have given the top-rated lights a five-star rating, with many raving about how "beautiful" they looked once hung up in reviews. "These lights are perfect for the backyard. We used them for our gazebo, and they have just the right amount of light for nighttime entertaining or relaxing," one reviewer shared.

Brightown Outdoor String Lights
Amazon

Buy It! Brightown Store Outdoor String Lights, $17.09 with coupon (17.99); amazon.com

These cozy ergonomic lounge chairs can turn your outdoor area into a relaxing sanctuary. They are big enough to support your entire body, and thanks to their zero gravity design, the adjustable chairs offer a smooth range of motion, allowing you to sit straight up or stretch out and comfortably kick back. There's also a supportable neck pillow and detachable storage trays for drinks and other items.

This set comes with a side table that has two additional cupholders and is available in three colors, including classic beige.

Amazon Basics Zero Gravity Chair with Side Table, Set of 2
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Zero Gravity Chair with Side Table, Set of 2 in Beige, $135.99 (orig. $151.67); amazon.com

The most simple yet delicious food to prepare when entertaining guests is BBQ — few ingredients are needed and very little preparation time is required. But if your old grill has seen better days, this charcoal option by Weber that measures 22 inches is a fantastic choice, especially for those that are limited on outdoor space.

It has a cooking surface that can hold up to 13 hamburgers at one time, and cooking on this durable plated steel grate is even and consistent, thanks to its ability to retain heat. Plus, the bottom of the grill has a convenient, one-touch ash catcher for easy cleaning and disposal.

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon

Buy It! Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill, $139 (orig. $154.80); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more of our top picks for entertaining outdoors this summer.

Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker
Amazon

Buy It! Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker, $27.39 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers
Amazon

Buy It! Miulee Decorative Outdoor Pillow Covers, Pack of 2 in Light Green, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)

nuLOOM Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $51.84 (orig. $68); amazon.com

Blissun 9' Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella with Push Button Tilt and Crank, 8 Ribs (Tan)
Amazon

Buy It! Blissun Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $47.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Keter Modern Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Keter Modern Outdoor Side Table and Cooler, $70 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

pohopa Bluetooth Speakers
Amazon

Buy It! Pohopa Wireless Lantern Bluetooth Speakers, $169.98 (orig. $189.98); amazon.com

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set
Amazon

Buy It! GoSports Classic Cornhole Set, $64.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

