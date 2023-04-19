Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Outdoor Area Rugs — Save Up to 72% on Best-Selling Styles While You Can

Our picks start at just $30

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on April 19, 2023

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup Tout
Photo: Amazon

Spring is in full swing, and it's time to turn our attention to our home's outdoor areas. If you plan on upgrading your backyard, an outdoor rug is a clever addition that can help merge your indoor and outdoor spaces. Rugs add texture and visual interest that can transform a yard, patio, or porch into an inviting outdoor oasis.

Luckily, you can save up to 72 percent on tons of area rugs at Amazon right now, so you'll be able to find one that fits your outdoor space, no matter how big or small.

9 Outdoor Area Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

The Sand Mine Reversible Outdoor Area Rug is a best seller in its category and is a great way to go if you're looking for something chic. The geometric pattern is striking without being too distracting, and you get two rugs for the price of one since it's reversible. It's made from polypropylene fibers and the edges are heat-treated to prevent fraying for durability and longevity.

The rug comes in four colors and while it isn't machine washable, it can be easily cleaned with the sweep of a broom and a gentle hosing down. And, even better, it's portable! The rug comes with its own carrying bag so you can travel with it in your camper, car, or RV, and tuck it away for easy storage when not in use.

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Sand Mine Reversible Outdoor Area Rug in Black and Beige, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For a fun spring pattern, check out the Jonathan Y Tropics Palm Bohemian Area Rug, which is currently marked down to just $38. It's available in 10 sizes and two colors, with a modern floral pattern that will add a breezy look to your deck, patio, or backyard. According to Amazon shoppers, the area rug is comfy and the color schemes are appealing.

"I have this on my second-floor deck and it is just lovely. Couldn't ask for better. The colors are bright, it feels soft under [my] foot, and is just excellent quality," wrote one shopper. "The colors and design fit really well with my patio set," another reviewer shared.

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Palm Leaves Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $38.12 (orig. $127); amazon.com

If you're looking for a centerpiece, this ray of sunshine will add color and a fresh feel to your outdoor space. The bright rug has a playful floral design and is both durable and stain-resistant, meaning it will keep its charm come rain or shine (or pets or kids). It's also thin enough to fit under patio furniture or in an entryway without getting caught in the door. Plus, it's a whopping 72 percent off!

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Botanical Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Yellow/Beige, $38.08 (orig. $134.37); amazon.com

The bold, geometric design of Amazon's best-selling outdoor rug will elevate any space. Crafted from polypropylene, it's durable without being hard on your feet and is weather- and fade-resistant. The rug comes in nine colors and seven sizes making it easy for you to find the ideal combination to fit your space, and it has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from customers who say it's a "beautiful outdoor rug."

"Absolutely stunning. I was looking for an outdoor rug for my front porch and this rug did not disappoint," shared one reviewer. "I love the material, the pattern, and how easy it is to clean. It's definitely worth the price."

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nicole Miller Danica Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Blue/Gray, $57.75 (orig. 159.99); amazon.com

We don't know how long this sale will last, so be sure to check out Amazon's standout rug deals while you can. Keep scrolling to shop more of our picks.

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! FH Home Geometric Outdoor Rug in Aztec Kilim, $39.99 (orig. 69.99); amazon.com

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Hiiarug Reversible Outdoor Rug in Brown, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Round Area Rug in Multicolor, $34.10 (orig. $73); amazon.com

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Asha Round Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Dark Gray, $52.04 (orig. $102); amazon.com

Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup
Amazon

Buy It ! Unique Loom Heathered Flatweave Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Teal/Navy Blue, $159.99 (orig. $526.15); amazon.com

