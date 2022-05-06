This Large Beach Tent 'Practically Sets Itself Up,' Per Shoppers, and It's Over 50% Off — for a Few More Hours
Now that summer is almost here, it's time to throw on a bathing suit, fill up a cooler, and head to the beach. Yet while spending hours lying in the sand to bask in the warm weather sounds great in theory, the reality is often a bit less ideal — like when the heat gets too strong, or if you need a private place to nap.
The solution? The OutdoorMaster Pop-Up Beach Tent. The beach essential has thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who praise its simple setup, portability, and seriously spacious design in reviews. Plus, it's currently on sale as a lightning deal at Amazon, and there's an additional coupon available you can apply at checkout. Who doesn't love a double discount?
This popular beach tent normally costs $91, but you can snag the bright blue option for just $46 right now. Really, it's a steal, considering all that it offers. For one thing, the tent is huge, with enough room to fit two adults and two kids. Then there's the ridiculously easy assembly; as a pop-up tent, it takes just seconds to raise, with Amazon shoppers attesting that it "practically sets itself up."
And then, of course, there's the clever design of the lightweight tent, which includes helpful features like a built-in zippered door (great for quick outfit changes), big mesh windows with ventilation, and even mesh pockets overhead where you can store your valuables while you frolic in the water.
Made from breathable polyester, the tent offers strong protection from the sun and wind, too, so you can relax inside of it without the elements getting in your way. The included stakes and built-in sandbags provide an additional layer of sturdiness and protection, even on the windiest of beach days. And when you're all done for the day, you can just plop the tent into its carry bag for an easy, stress-free stroll back to the car.
"This is a must-have for beachgoers," wrote one Amazon customer, who said they "couldn't be happier" with the purchase and added that the mesh windows and blue color of the tent are particularly "perfect" features. Another shopper raved about how portable and convenient the tent truly is, saying, "this is ridiculously easy to set up and take down; I do it by myself in like 45 seconds!"
Other buyers have left praise for everything from the extra-large size of the tent to the security of the built-in sandbags. As one satisfied five-star reviewer summarized, "This beach tent was the best investment I have made all summer." To elevate your beach trips, grab the OutdoorMaster Pop-Up Beach Tent while it's currently on super sale.
