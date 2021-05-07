Everything You Need to Build an Outdoor Lounge — Including a Top-Rated Patio Set for Under $400 on Amazon
This summer has unofficially been declared the requisite season of spending time outdoors, whether that means packing up the camper for hikes or heading to the beach every day with a stack of zero-gravity chairs and some snacks. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to stray far from home to have a bit of outdoor fun. In fact, you can easily create an outdoor lounge in your backyard — whether you’re working with a large space or a postage stamp-sized block of concrete.
If you’re not sure where to start, Amazon has a hidden section devoted to building out your own outdoor lounge, packed with everything from tables and chairs to colorful hammocks and chaise lounges. And while most sites charge for shipping costs on large pieces of furniture, Prime members won’t have to pay a thing.
Here are the 11 best pieces of furniture on Amazon to help you build an outdoor lounge:
- Flash Furniture Valencia Oval Grey Rattan Lounge Chair, $82.89 (orig. $109)
- Christopher Knight Home Grace Outdoor Acacia Wood Coffee Table, $94.183.88
- Sunnyglade Patio Umbrella, $48.99
- Chihee Hammock Chair, $32.99
- Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Acapulco All-Weather Patio Set, $219.99
- Christopher Knight Home Lassen Outdoor 16-Inch Iron Side Table, $71.02 (orig. $112.99)
- Best Choice Products Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge Chair, $249.99
- Suncrown Outdoor 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set, $125.99
- Devoko 5 Pieces Patio Furniture Set, $399.99; amazon.com
- Walker Edison Dominica Contemporary Slatted Outdoor Dining Table, $171.17 (orig. $359)
- Vivere Double Cotton Hammock, $119.99
All shoppers — whether they’re Prime members or not — can also head straight to Amazon’s Discover Room, which is teeming with inspiration for a wealth of outdoor spaces. By clicking on any image, you can directly shop items from that photo, whether it’s for a water-resistant set of tables and chairs or a cozy lounge chair.
If you’ve got a large space to work with, consider this five-piece furniture set complete with a sectional sofa that can be freely arranged to your liking. It also includes a glass coffee table, which is sure to turn into a home for slushy mixed drinks. You’ll need a large table as well, like this contemporary wooden one that’s resistant to the elements or this coffee table that’s large enough to hold plenty of snacks and drinks. While you’re at it, nab these metal side tables, which can be placed next to dining chairs or in between chaise lounges.
For those looking to transform a pool area into a bona fide lounge, consider getting this top-rated patio umbrella that shoppers say is “fantastic for the money.” You’ll want to grab a few of these wooden lounge chairs that are covered with padded foam cushions, along with these cute rocking chairs that include a glass coffee table. Don’t miss out on propping a hammock on the outskirts of the pool; this popular one is freestanding and doesn’t require two trees to hold it up.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our Amazon picks for building your own outdoor lounge, including a porch hammock chair and weather-resistant chairs. Make sure to snap these up quickly because some of the most popular pieces are already starting to sell out.
Buy It! Flash Furniture Valencia Oval Grey Rattan Lounge Chair, $82.89 (orig. $109); amazon.com
Buy It! Chihee Hammock Chair, $32.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Acapulco All-Weather Patio Set, $219.99; amazon.com
