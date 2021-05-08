If You Like Amazon’s Best-Selling Patio Chair, You’ll Love This Under-$250 Hammock Version
Zero gravity outdoor furniture is trending right now, and Amazon’s best-selling patio chairs are proof. Just when we thought we’d seen it all, we discovered they’re also available in a hammock style — and shoppers can’t get enough.
The Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge combines the ergonomic features of the original chair with a curved hammock design, plus a removable, UV-resistant canopy for when you could use some shade. More than 2,000 customers have given the lounger a five-star rating, and one even called it their “favorite backyard purchase.” At just $230, it’s also a fairly affordable buy.
Buy It! Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge in Orange, $229.99; amazon.com
The floating seat has a 265-pound weight capacity. It’s supported by a powder-coated, tempered steel frame, which is treated with heat to make it extra durable against the elements. Its removable cushion is two inches thick and covered with water-resistant polyester, and it includes a separate pillow cushion for maximum comfort. A pair of sturdy armrests makes it even more comfortable for lounging.
The hammock comes with everything you need for assembly, and reviewers say the only difficult part is removing its heavy components from the box. Once you put it together, they promise you’ll love its gentle rocking motion, which “makes for the best naps.”
Buy It! Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge in Teal, $229.99; amazon.com
“This thing is perfect,” said one shopper. “I live in Florida and in the evenings when the kids and the dog are running in the yard, I hop on with a glass of wine and couldn’t be happier. Super comfortable and very relaxing. Sturdy enough, even in the grass. No need for trees with this hammock!”
The Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge is available for $230 in teal, orange, and red. For more incredible deals on furniture for patios, porches, and backyards, check out Amazon’s Discover Rooms feature, which offers outdoor decorating ideas for almost every budget.
Buy It! Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge in Red, $229.99; amazon.com
