Amazon Has Tons of Spooky Outdoor Halloween Decor Starting at Just $10
With the spooky season approaching, there's no better time to stock up on Halloween costumes, decorations, and of course, candy. And since your front lawn is the first thing little trick-or-treaters see as they approach your door, your outdoor decorations should be top priority. And some of the best outdoor Halloween decorations can be found on Amazon for under $50.
We picked the best outdoor decorations from Amazon's Halloween hub, so you can get ahead of holiday planning before the celebrations commence:
- Joiedomi Inflatable Pumpkin Patch Decorations, $42.95
- ChicFunHood Halloween Giant Spider Web, $23.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Joyin Nine-Piece Halloween Outdoor Yard Stake Signs, $18.99
- Crowned Beauty Fall Garden Flag, $9.99
- VictoryStore Outdoor Hanging Bat Set, $21.95
- Joiedomi Halloween Inflatable Warlock, $44.95
- Malhaii Happy Halloween Yard Signs, $25.99
- Ivenf Halloween Witches and Cauldron Yard Sign, $13.99
A classic way to dress up your front lawn for Halloween is with blow-up decorations like this 8-foot wide inflatable pumpkin patch that features several pumpkins, a ghost, and a witch. It comes with built-in LED lights, plus ropes, stakes, and sandbags for easy setup. If it's a scarier blow-up you have in mind, the 8-foot tall warlock with light-up eyes, from the same brand should do the trick.
Buy It! Joiedomi Inflatable Pumpkin Patch Decorations, $42.95; amazon.com
An easier way to get into the spooky spirit (without the added electrical costs) is with this giant spider web. The $24 expansive spider web attaches from the gutter to the ground to leave enough room for the 35-inch spider to wait for innocent prey. Shoppers say that even though the spider web is "massive," it can easily be stored in a gallon-size plastic bag along with the spider itself.
Buy It! ChicFunHood Halloween Giant Spider Web, $23.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
You can also choose from a plethora of charming Halloween decorations that don't require electricity or a ladder to install. There's a ton of Halloween yard stake signs on Amazon featuring pumpkins, witches, mummies, ghosts, and decorative gnomes that will easily bring some festive spirit to your lawn. You can even get a 12-pack of hanging bats, which will perfectly decorate your trees for just $22. Each pack contains bats in three different sizes, but as reviewers have pointed out, you will have to use your own string or fishing line to hang them up, as no string is provided. But hey, it's all in the name of getting into the spooky season, right?
Buy It! Joyin Nine-Piece Halloween Outdoor Yard Stake Signs, $18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Crowned Beauty Fall Garden Flag, $9.99; amazon.com
Buy It! VictoryStore Outdoor Hanging Bat Set, $21.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Joiedomi Halloween Inflatable Warlock, $44.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Malhaii Happy Halloween Yard Signs, $25.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ivenf Halloween Witches and Cauldron Yard Sign, $13.99; amazon.com
