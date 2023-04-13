The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off

Sprucing up the patio, backyard, and porch just became a whole lot easier

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on April 13, 2023 09:00 AM

Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

There's no better way to celebrate the change of season than with an outdoor refresh. While it only takes a little to transform a backyard, patio, or porch, we know it can be a challenge to find the best deals.

To make things easy, we've rounded up ten of the best outdoor furniture pieces from Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart that you can scoop up now to create an outdoor oasis. But hurry! These deals aren't guaranteed to last much longer.

The Best Outdoor Furniture Finds from Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart

Elevate your outdoor space with a cushy versatile daybed. Thanks to the couch's oversized cushion and four throw pillows it's not hard to imagine folding down the frame's sides and taking a catnap in the sun. Designed for outdoor use, the seat and back cushions are made from a heavy-duty polyester fabric that's water-, weather-, and fade-resistant. Customers say it's great for entertaining, and many rave how it's cozy and easy to put together.

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Walmart

Buy It! Better Homes and Gardens Delahey Convertible Studio Outdoor Daybed Sofa, $299 (orig. $374); walmart.com

Enjoy dining al fresco? Opt for this bistro table set while it's a whopping 66 percent off. The compact set, which is also available in brown, comes with a table and two chairs that you can easily move around your deck, patio, or porch. And since the chairs and table are foldable, they won't take up too much room when you need to stow them away.

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Wayfair

Buy It! Tynemouth Square 2-Person Outdoor Dining Set in Gray, $119.99 (orig. $349.99); wayfair.com

Few things are as relaxing as spending time sitting on the porch, listening to music, reading a book, or hanging out with friends and family. Adding the Furinno Tioman Hardwood Porch Swing can enhance that enjoyment even further — and it's been slashed by $112. The wide Adirondack-style seat is crafted from thick meranti wood, and with a weight capacity of 350 pounds, the swing can easily support two people.

A teak oil finish retains the wood's natural tropical color while protecting against water and sun damage, so it's built to last. One five-star reviewer wrote that it's a "beautiful and simple swing set" that makes a "great addition" to their deck.

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Amazon

Buy It ! Furinno Tioman Hardwood Porch Swing, $117.80 (orig. 299.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for an easy escape without leaving your property, this top-rated hammock is just what your backyard needs. It's woven with soft cotton materials, making it comfortable to lay in as it cradles your whole body, and thanks to its large construction multiple people can lounge at once.

Plus, the hammock can withstand up to 450 pounds, so the whole family can nap together. Amazon shoppers are sure this "life changer" will bring a "slice of heaven" to your yard. This hammock is available in 37 colors, with prices starting at as little as $67.

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space-Saving Steel Stand in Tropical, $67 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out more outdoor furniture deals from Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart. We don't know how long sale prices will last, so be sure to snap up your favorites as soon as possible.

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Wayfair

Buy It! Homall Lockable Deck Box, $52.98 (orig. $68.99); wayfair.com

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Wayfair

Buy It! Light Gray Paramaz Outdoor Metal Chaise Lounge Set, Set of 2, $129.99 (orig. $285); wayfair.com

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Giantex Picnic Table Bench Set, $282.99 with coupon ($479.99); amazon.com

Walnart Wukkiw Chair

Buy It! Better Homes and Gardens Willow Sage All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and Ottoman Set, $314 (orig. $349); walmart.com

Outdoor Furniture Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Fdw 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set in Black and Beige, $56.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Charlton Home Cassia 108'' Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Buy It! Charlton Home Cassia Market Umbrella, $56.99 (orig. $149.99); wayfair.com

Related Articles
