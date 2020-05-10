Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

AllModern and Wayfair Have Thousands of Outdoor Furniture and Decor Items on Sale — Here Are 24 Things Worth Buying

With summer right around the corner and most of us staying home social distancing, your backyard is likely where you’ll be spending the majority of your time outside. If you’re looking to get your outdoor spaces ready for the arrival of warmer weather with some new outdoor furniture or decor, we suggest you head over to Wayfair and AllModern. Both are currently having spring sales that are packed with amazing markdowns.

RELATED: These Cool Greenhouses Will Take Your Garden to the Next Level — and They’re All on Sale

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Thousands of backyard finds are on sale right now, including this seven-piece outdoor seating set that’s 43 percent off and this oversized patio umbrella that’s nearly half-off. You can also save big on cozy fire pits, like this wood-burning option, and comfortable hammocks, like this cushioned chair.

Not sure where to start? We rounded up 24 of our favorite discounted outdoor furniture and decor finds from Wayfair and AllModern’s sale events. Upgrade your backyard by shopping these stylish pieces below.

The Best Patio Furniture on Sale

Image zoom Wayfair

Bovina Patio Chair, $105 (orig. $145.18); allmodern.com

Merton 7-Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $789.99 (orig. $1,389); wayfair.com

Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair — Set of Two, $339.99 (orig. $729.99); wayfair.com

Beachcrest Home Safira 8-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $839.99 (orig. $1,073.04); wayfair.com

Abraham 11-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $470 (orig. $941.25); allmodern.com

Hemsworth 3-Piece Dining Set, $650 (orig. $1,659); allmodern.com

The Best Hammocks on Sale

Image zoom Wayfair

Freeport Park Southampton Chair Hammock, $44.99 (orig. $46.99); wayfair.com

Freeport Park Antoine Double Spreader Bar Hammock in Green, $69.99 (orig. $79.49); wayfair.com

Laffey Large Soft Weave Double Tree Hammock, $260 (orig. $322); allmodern.com

Edyth Fringed Cotton Tree Spreader Bar Hammock, $60 (orig. $81.99); allmodern.com

Freeport Park Searcy Fadesafe Quilted Double Tree Hammock, $147.99 (orig. $166.99); wayfair.com

Breakwater Bay Hadlee Polyester Tree Hammock, $63.99 (orig. $73.99); wayfair.com

The Best Fire Pits on Sale

Image zoom All Modern

August Grove Furness Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $184.99 (orig. $219.49); wayfair.com

Grice Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit Table, $490 (orig. $624.99); allmodern.com

Longshore Tides Tillie Steel Propane Fire Pit, $279.99 (orig. $349); wayfair.com

Jain Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table, $126 (orig. $449.99); allmodern.com

Charlton Home Merlene Cast Iron Wood Burning Fire Pit, $83.99 (orig. $104.95); wayfair.com

Ebern Designs Meadow Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $127.99 (orig. $138); wayfair.com

The Best Patio Umbrellas on Sale

Image zoom Wayfair

Kelton 10 Market Umbrella, $63 (orig. $119.99); allmodern.com

Zipcode Design Allport Market Umbrella in Beige, $59.99 (orig. $67.95); wayfair.com

9’ Market Umbrella, $150 (orig. $243.99); allmodern.com

Freeport Park Fazeley Rectangular Cantilever Umbrella, $306.99 (orig. $369.99); wayfair.com

Vassalboro 10 Cantilever Umbrella, $110 (orig. $199.99); allmodern.com

Sol 72 Outdoor Launceston Rectangular Market Umbrella, $209.99 (orig. $309); wayfair.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.